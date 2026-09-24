Hailey Bieber Accused Of Mistreating Presley Gerber After Fans Dig Up Old Video Following His Tragic Passing

An old video of Hailey Bieber and Jordan Barrett making gestures at the late Presley Gerber has left viewers outraged.
Days after Presley lost his life at a Los Angeles rehab, a clip of the three youngsters during their early modeling years went viral.
Many accused Hailey and Jordan of bullying the deceased model, who was one of two children born to supermodel Cindy Crawford. “Why would they do that to that boy????” one committed on the clip.
An old video of Hailey Bieber and Jordan Barrett making gestures at the late Presley Gerber has left viewers outraged
When Hailey Bieber, Jordan Barrett, and Presley Gerber were still finding their footing in the modeling industry, the three roamed around in the same fashion and social circles.
A viral video that resurfaced following Presley’s tragic passing captured the three friends together, standing in line for a New York casting call.
As a young Presley unassumingly stood in line, Hailey and Jordan were seen having a conversation behind him.
Presley, the youngest of the three, turned around at some point.
Both Hailey and Jordan, currently aged 29, made middle-finger gestures at him, prompting Presley to turn around with a smile.
Despite there being no context to the video, viewers found the entire exchange problematic and branded Hailey and Jordan as “bullies.”
“Wtfff why would they do that to that boy???? Wts was wrong with them? Bullies,” one said, while another wrote, “They’re bullies and stalkers.”
Another wrote, “She’s literally a mean person.”
Others compared it to typical teenage banter, saying it “looks like an insider joke imo.”
“This is the Hailey people love to forget,” one commented on the clip from nearly a decade back
“Please don’t twist it. It’s so ridiculous to think this way,” said another. “They are having their own conversation.”
During their early modeling years, it is believed Presley and Jordan were fairly close, with the two youngsters getting ready together in the same hotel room for the 2017 Met Gala. The youngsters were seen goofing around and even heading to the after-party together.
Meanwhile, Jordan and Hailey also indulged in their own playful teasing during a joint interview with GQ the same year. They even joked about having a baby together.
“I think Jordan’s fly. I mean, first of all, there’s not a time you walk down the street with Mr. Barrett here and not everybody stares at him,” Hailey said when asked to describe Jordan’s style. “It’s like actually weird. I mean young Leo-looking boy… I think you dress great. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you dress in something whack or, like, ugly.”
Jordan returned the compliment by saying, “You’re always very done… No, you’re always like very casual, but you’re always done. Very casually done. Like with the Gucci glasses and the jacket and lots of jewelry, the jumper.”
When asked what the pair are up to in 2017, Hailey squealed: “We’re having a child together.”
Jordan added with a laugh, “We’re having a baby boy.”
Hailey and Jordan once joked about having a baby together during a joint interview in 2017
The group of models came from very different backgrounds, despite finding themselves in the same fashion crowd.
Hailey was born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.
Presley, meanwhile, was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.
His sister, Kaia Gerber, had followed in her mother and brother’s footsteps to be a teen model as well.
It is believed that over the years, Hailey and Kaia also grew to become friends.
When Hailey was pregnant with husband Justin Bieber’s baby in 2024, Kaia seemed ecstatic and gushed with praise.
“I’m just so, so happy for them,” Kaia told E! News at the time, saying she believed they would be “wonderful parents.”
“Hailey has such a maternal quality about her, I’ve known her so long,” Kaia added.
Jordan, who was discovered at the age of 13, appeared to share a close friendship with Presley in the past
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Of the entire lot of young models, Jordan came from a completely different background.
Born in Australia, he was only a teen when he was “thrown” into the industry and grew up to become one of the world’s most recognizable models.
Jordan was 13 and living the typical beach boy life in Byron Bay when he was caught stealing matches at a convenience store.
The person who stopped him was a model scout, who asked him a bunch of questions and then gave the boy his business card. Jordan shoved the card into his pocket and rushed back to school. His mom later found the card in his jeans and emailed some of her son’s pictures to the scout. And as they say, the rest is history.
“I was thrown into the industry at 13 … Life is an obstacle course and you just have to keep going and move forward in a positive way,” he told Esquire in 2023.
The cause of Presley’s passing on September 20, 2026, still remains under investigation
Nearly a decade after Hailey, Jordan, and Presley stood in line together for the casting call, Presley had checked into a rehab center in LA on Saturday, September 19.
The staff found him unresponsive the next morning, and he was pronounced lifeless at 9:45 a.m.
Officials are currently treating his passing as a suspected ov**dose.
“They are what’s called fake friends,” one commented online
Follow Us