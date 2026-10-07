Only Real Movie Fans Can Identify These 15 Films With Animals In The Title – Test Yourself

Movie titles can be surprisingly revealing. Add an animal to the mix, and suddenly some of cinema’s most familiar names take on a whole new twist. From The Lion King and King Kong to Black Swan and The Wolf of Wall Street, animals have appeared in film titles across genres and decades. 🎬
This quiz puts that connection to the test with 15 famous movies whose titles feature an animal. Some are instantly recognizable, while others might take a moment to place – especially when the animal is only one small part of a longer title.
Think you know your movies? See how quickly you can connect each title to the right animal. A perfect score might be harder than it sounds. 🍿
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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