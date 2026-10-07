Only Real Movie Fans Can Identify These 15 Films With Animals In The Title – Test Yourself

by

Movie titles can be surprisingly revealing. Add an animal to the mix, and suddenly some of cinema’s most familiar names take on a whole new twist. From The Lion King and King Kong to Black Swan and The Wolf of Wall Street, animals have appeared in film titles across genres and decades. 🎬

This quiz puts that connection to the test with 15 famous movies whose titles feature an animal. Some are instantly recognizable, while others might take a moment to place – especially when the animal is only one small part of a longer title.

Think you know your movies? See how quickly you can connect each title to the right animal. A perfect score might be harder than it sounds. 🍿

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Only Real Movie Fans Can Identify These 15 Films With Animals In The Title &#8211; Test Yourself

Uday Veeru

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Post The Weirdest Collection You Have (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 02-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2025
Arrow Season 8
An Arrow Spinoff May Be in the Works: Not Official Yet
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2020
Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets Are Back And They’re Absolutely Brutal
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Tell Us Your Controversial Social Media Opinions (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Gay Couple Dresses Up Their Italian Greyhound In Trendy Clothes, And She Has Become A Fashion Icon (71 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025