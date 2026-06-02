48 Celebrity Wax Figures From Sculptors Who Probably Have Never Seen A Famous Person Ever

Many people dream of meeting their favorite celebrities. But let’s be honest, the chances of that actually happening are pretty slim. So for most fans, the closest they can get is visiting a wax museum and pretending, just for a second, that they are standing next to the real thing.
Unfortunately, the result is not always as lifelike as people might hope. In fact, some wax figures are so far off, they owe their famous originals an apology and maybe a fruit basket. We’ve rounded up some of the most comically bad examples below. Scroll down and upvote the biggest fails!
#1 If Monday Was A Wax Sculpture
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#2 A Wax Sculpture Of Jim Carrey
Image source: culberson
#3 Michael Jackson Wax Figure In Odessa Ukraine
If I remember correctly admission was around one or two bucks American. I was there 9 years ago and came across this in my camera roll. I thought I’d share because of the movie just being released.This was definitely worth the price of Admission.
Image source: PissedCaucasian
Well, these figures are certainly supposed to be someone famous. Sure, they might be labeled as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, or Heath Ledger. But that’s really only on paper.
If these statues didn’t have a nameplate telling you who they’re supposed to be, you’d probably have a great time trying to guess which celebrity they were even going for.
Honestly, that’s part of what makes them so entertaining. But it also goes to show that good wax sculpture is a genuine art form, and the people who do it well are seriously talented.
#4 This Homer At The Wax-Museum In Miedzydroje
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#5 This Michael Jackson Wax Figure Looks Like He’s Worked 3 Double Shifts In A Row
Image source: Thawayshegoes
#6 Who Did This To Mother Monster
Image source: PopBase
Wax sculpture actually has a very long history. According to Britannica, Ancient Egyptians used wax figures of gods in funeral ceremonies and placed them in graves, and many of those figures can still be found in museums today.
The ancient Greeks used them mostly as dolls for children, but also made small wax statues of gods for religious rituals. The Romans, meanwhile, used wax masks of their ancestors, which were kept by wealthy families and brought out for special occasions and funerals.
Throughout the Middle Ages, wax figures continued to play a role in churches and royal courts, where they were used to preserve the likenesses of kings and other important people.
#7 There Is A Wax Museum In Mikkeli, Finland. Their Dolls Aren’t As Real As Madame Tussauds
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#8 A Wax Statue Of Fernando Alonso
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#9 Dobby, Ontario, Canada
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There’s a good reason wax has stuck around as a material for so long. At room temperature, it’s easy to cut and shape. It melts smoothly at a low heat, which makes it simple to pour into molds.
It blends well with coloring, so artists can match skin tones and other details. And its texture can be adjusted by mixing in different substances like oils or fats, giving sculptors a lot of control over the final result.
#10 Yikes
Image source: Sgtzima
#11 Prince William And Kate From Krakow Wax Museum
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#12 Michael Jackson Wax Sculpture In Georgia
Image source: Jolootje
The person who really changed the game, though, was Marie Tussaud. Born in 1761, she learned wax sculpting from her mentor, Dr. Philippe Curtius, and went on to create figures of political leaders and even the severed heads of French Revolution victims.
She eventually founded what became Madame Tussauds, and to this day, the museum’s process hasn’t changed all that much from how she originally did things back in the 1790s.
#13 Group Of Life-Size Wax Amish Figures That Went On Sale On Craigslist Last Year
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#14 Yoda Wax Statue-Mothers Wax Museum, Kolkata
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#15 Sylvester Stallone, Wax Museum At Innovative Film City Bangalore
Image source: Rameshng
The museum has shared a detailed breakdown of how they work with celebrities to create their figures. First, the celebrity is invited in for a sitting where the sculptors take detailed measurements and photos.
The team also spends time getting to know the person and picking up on their personality. They pay attention to whether they’re serious or funny, shy or playful. By capturing that energy, they’re able to make the wax figure feel that much more real.
If the celebrity can’t come in person, or if they’re a historical figure, the sculptors work from existing photos instead. Either way, they need more than 250 precise measurements and up to 300 photos before they even start.
#16 Wax Statue 62 Mothers Wax Museum, Kolkata, India
Image source: Yercaud-elango
#17 Michael’s Wax Statue In Polonia Wax Museum
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#18 This Wax Sculpture Of Daniel Craig Looks Absolutely Nothing Like Daniel Craig
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From there, the sculptors build a clay model of the head and a metal skeleton for the body, which they layer with clay to form the right shape. Because wax shrinks as it cools, everything is made about two percent larger than the actual person.
Molds are then made of the head and body separately, and a hot wax mixture is poured in and left to harden. The head alone takes around 18 kilograms of clay and about five weeks to finish.
#19 Captain America?
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#20 The Beatles Display At The Mexico City Wax Museum
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#21 Barely Recognizable Wax Rose And Jack
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Then comes the hair, which is one of the most time-consuming parts. Every single strand is inserted by hand using a fine needle, following the natural direction of growth. A full head of hair can mean over 10,000 individual strands, and the process takes up to six weeks.
After that, the hair is washed, conditioned, cut, and styled to match the celebrity’s look. Even the eyelashes are inserted one by one and trimmed to match.
#22 Wax Figure Of R. Kelly
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#23 These Wax Statues
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#24 The Simpsons, Ontario, Canada
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Once the hair is done, coloring artists step in to paint the skin using tones they matched during the sitting. This part alone takes about five days for the head and two more for the hands. Then the eyes and teeth are added, which is what really brings the whole thing to life.
Finally, the costume team steps in, sometimes recreating iconic outfits, sometimes working with designers who create pieces specifically for the figure. Some celebrities even donate clothes from their own wardrobes.
#25 A Lady With A Madonna’s Wax Figure Located At Madame Tussauds London
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#26 Eminem Wax Statue At The Hollywood Wax Museum
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#27 Madame Tussaud’s Didn’t Really Come Through On This One, Seinfeld
Image source: Mark Schwandt
All in all, a single figure takes over 800 hours of work from a whole team of specialists. So when you look at the figures on this list and wonder what went wrong, the answer is probably that they didn’t get anywhere near that level of attention.
And in a way, maybe that makes them impressive in their own right, considering what they had to work with. But it doesn’t make them any less funny to look at. Oh well, at least they gave us all a good laugh.
#28 Sebastian Vettel Wax Figure At The Madame Tussauds Amsterdam
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#29 Waxwork Models Of The De Boar Twins At Madame Tussauds In Amsterdam
Image source: Ben Sutherland
#30 “Post Malone” Wax Figure, Somewhere In Tennessee
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#31 Michael Jackson’s Wax Figure At Louis Tussaud’s House Of Wax In Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
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#32 I Give You Heath Ledger As The Joker
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#33 The Polonia Wax Museum In Krakov Is A Thing Of Beauty. The Best £12.50 Ever Spent
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#34 At Least That Looks Somewhat Like Jordan. The Austin Powers Behind Him Looks More Like Elton John On Halloween
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#35 Wax Doll In The Likeness Of Mr. T (Laurence Tureaud), Taken At Madame Tussaud´s In London
Image source: Lennart Guldbrandsson
#36 Lord Of The Rings, Ontario, Canada
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#37 Eddie Murphy And Animals, Ontario, Canada
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#38 Marcia Gortat Wax Sculpture
Hey guys. I’m a Timberwolves fan but when I think of Gortat, I associate him with the Wizards. Saw this in the wax museum when visiting Krakow, Poland this morning and have nobody to tell so I thought I’d share it with you.
Image source: Banksaayy
#39 Polonia Wax Museum Kraków – Mr. Bean And Olaf
Image source: Tomasz Molina
#40 This Star Wars Scene In A Spanish Wax Museum
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#41 This Wax Museum Has A Wax Figure In The Restroom
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#42 Found This Picture Of Robin Williams I Took At A Wax Museum In San Francisco A Few Years Back
Image source: DunningKrooger
#43 Found This Guy At A Wax Museum In Myrtle Beach
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#44 This Funny Lookin’ Dude From A Historical Wax Museum In Salem
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#45 Eddie At Rock Legends Wax Museum In Niagara Falls. As A New Fan, What Era Is This Eddie From?
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#46 Che Guevara, Museu De Cera De Barcelona
Image source: Dr.Wiki
#47 Thanks, I Hate Wax Sculptures
Image source: TeriMuhl
#48 Dear Hollywood Wax Museum, I Visited Your Los Angeles Location And Was Exceptionally Disappointed With What I Saw
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