Daily Guess The Timeline Game #034 (Apr 26, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets In 50 Honest Posts
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Rich People Problems”: Richard Gere’s Home Demolished After Outcry From Paul Simon’s Daughter
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
36 April Fun Facts To Celebrate Nature Awakening
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
84 Frozen Frames That Tell You Everything Without Showing The Aftermath
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
30 Incredible Coincidences You’ll Have To See To Believe
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Trivia Question? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025