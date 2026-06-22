Daily Guess The Timeline Game #087 (Jun 18, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Daily Guess The Timeline Game #087 (Jun 18, 2026)

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘Embarrassing’ Taylor Swift Video Resurfaces, Sparking Heated Debate About Her Manners
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This 17-Year-Old Cat Is The Laziest Internet Star In Japan
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Photographer Explored Pet Cemeteries Worldwide, Capturing 23 Touching Images Of Pet Graves (New Pics)
3 min read
May, 14, 2026
Pandas, How Many Stray Or Feral Cats Have You Seen And In What City? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Family Discovers 2 Bear Cubs Fighting On Their Doorstep After Waking Up In Terror Fearing Intruders Are Trying To Get Into Their House
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What Makes Loki The Most Important TV Show In The MCU?
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2023