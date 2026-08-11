“Believe You Have Superior Music Taste?”: Spot The Hidden Band Names In These 20 Puzzles

Think you know your favorite bands? This quiz puts your music knowledge to the test in a completely different way. Instead of album covers or song lyrics, you’ll be decoding clever pictogram rebuses that hide the names of legendary bands.
Some answers will jump out instantly. Others will have you staring at the clues, wondering what you missed. From Green Day to Imagine Dragons and Arctic Monkeys, every puzzle rewards creative thinking as much as musical knowledge.
Whether you’re a lifelong rock fan, a pop enthusiast, or just love a good brain teaser, this challenge is packed with satisfying “aha!” moments.
See how many bands you can identify before checking the answers! 🎤
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk
Follow Us