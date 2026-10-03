Daily Guess The Country Game #140 (Oct 03, 2026)

by

Think you know the world better than Google Maps?

Guess the Country challenges your geography instincts by turning cold facts into clever clues. Each guess gives you feedback on how close you are — distance, direction, population, size, and even flag colors — helping you zero in on the mystery nation before you run out of tries.

Simple to play, weirdly addictive, and humbling in the best way.

Missed the last puzzle? Check it out here!

How It Works?

You have a limited number of guesses to find the hidden country, and every guess reveals helpful clues like the distance and direction from the correct answer, population and area comparisons, and flag color matches. Use logic, geography knowledge, and elimination to narrow it down. Guess correctly to win, learn something new along the way, and share in the comments how many guesses and how much time you needed.

Daily Guess The Country Game #140 (Oct 03, 2026)

Need a hint?

🔽 Show Hint

Good luck!

💡🧩 Missed yesterday’s puzzle? Catch up on it, try new challenges, and explore the full archive of daily trivia games. 🧩💡

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Learned from The Below Deck: Mediterranean Season 5 Trailer
3 min read
May, 1, 2020
“Melania Trump Clone”: Heidi Klum’s Outfit At The Oscars After Party Triggers Explosive Reactions
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2026
Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Use Old Books To Create Art (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Photoshop Guru Is So Good, You Won’t Know What’s Real Anymore
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Was Your COVID-19 Vaccine? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025