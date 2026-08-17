“Make Me Look Fancy”: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

by

Melissa Farris, a 41-year-old woman from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, livestreamed herself damaging the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, August 13.

In a social media post, Donald Trump called her act an “insult to the American heroes” who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

Not long after, she was detained and charged with two federal offenses: willfully injuring or committing a depredation against U.S. property and destruction of a veterans’ memorial.

She remains in custody ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for today, August 17.

Farris urged her livestream viewers to edit the footage to make her “look fancy”

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

spaceissa/Instagram

Farris maintains public Facebook and Instagram accounts under the name Melissa Lovewell and brands herself as a digital creator.

During her livestream on the platforms last week, she was seen filling part of the Atlantic Pavilion fountain at the WWII Memorial with foam, as well as spelling out “Clean Hands Dirty $” on a wall in orange paint.

She also splattered green and pink paint across the ground.

“Make Me Look Fancy”: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

spaceissa/Instagram

U.S. Park Police were called to the premises at around 2 p.m. However, Farris fled before they could nab her.

At 3:58 p.m., she posted another video asking her audience to edit and distribute her livestream.

“Anybody watching this, please make an edit of the live, highlight the good parts, make me look fancy, and get it all over the internet,” she said.

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

spaceissa/Instagram

“Why the f*** didn’t I get arrested? You don’t think that’s weird?” she additionally asked.

She later claimed she had been “allowed to deface federal property” without anyone intervening.

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

In a subsequent Instagram Story, she predicted that police would soon come for her and asked that the encounter be recorded.

Farris soon livestreamed once again — this time showing herself walking into the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, to turn herself in.

Her case was transferred to the national capital, where she remains in custody

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

USAttyPirro/X

In a Facebook livestream recorded before vandalizing the WWII Memorial, Farris said she was “cognitively aware” of her choices and claimed she was attempting to push an unspecified whistleblower case into a courtroom.

“I am accountable for the things that I do, and the choices that I make, and our government needs to be accountable for their choices too,” she said.

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

spaceissa/Instagram

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro commented on her actions after her courtroom arrest and the transfer of her case to Washington, D.C.

“Vandalizing our World War II memorial is a despicable attack on a sacred monument honoring the Americans who fought and d**d for our freedom,” she said on social media.

She was also the one to announce the aforementioned charges against Farris.

“She remains in custody,” she informed.

Farris called herself a “homeless freedom fighter” and claimed she’s being targeted by the government

In a series of rambling posts leading up to the act that got her charged, Farris claimed she was under federal wiretap surveillance and spoke about a “golf cart with people sh**ting my house from the vacant property next door in Kentucky.”

“I fled for my life,” she claimed, before identifying herself as a “homeless freedom fighter.”

“I was shown the federal wiretap. I know that it’s on.”

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

Farris also accused law enforcement of $2.6 billion in malfeasance, including “incidentals,” and said the government should be forced to fund favored programs as punishment.

These included “Nerf g*ns and scooters” for orphans in Detroit, as well as “dog beds and supplies” in Lucas County, Ohio, and a “jet for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.”

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

spaceissa/Instagram

In another video, she performed what she described as a “dance party” in front of the White House and said she was “planning the revolution.”

Farris asked people to send her money online to buy paint before the vandalism

The woman asked for the money to be transferred to her friend Maxwell Cuprys’ Cash App account.

He, however, told The New York Post on August 15 that he had not been informed in advance and expressed hope that a cleanup crew would remove the graffiti for which Farris was responsible.

“It’s a very nice monument. Veterans should be looked after,” he said.

He said he last heard from Farris on the day she turned herself in.

“I am not part of her choice to do this. I’m a little disappointed. I do think she’s a good person deep down, though,” Cuprys said.

Trump connected the incident to another alleged act of vandalism as he targeted the U.S. attorney 

Earlier this month, Pirro came under fire from the President after she dropped charges against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who had been accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

NBC4 Washington

Hearn, who visited the landmark during a bike ride in June, said he reached into the water to touch a piece of coating that had already detached from the bottom of the pool. 

He was initially charged with a misdemeanor, but prosecutors later upgraded the offense to a felony.

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

The White House

Pirro’s office argued that the damage was caused by a “rushed and botched” installation of a new lining ordered as part of Trump’s plans to beautify the space ahead of America’s 250th Independence Day celebration. 

Trump, however, insisted that it was the result of deliberate sabotage and accused Pirro of having “choked,” warning that her job could be in jeopardy.

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

Tyler M. Andrews/The Washington Post via Getty Images

On Friday, before Pirro announced Farris’ arrest in connection with the WWII Memorial incident, Trump drew a parallel between the two cases.

“First the reflecting pool, now this. We are on their trail!” he said.

Farris faces a minimum 10-year prison sentence upon conviction. 

“Make an example out of her,” a social media user said

&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End
&#8220;Make Me Look Fancy&#8221;: Woman Sparks Fury After Vandalizing WWII Memorial Live, But Karma Gets Her In The End

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, How Do You Deal With Depression? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Who Do You Think Will Win The Euro Cup? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Justin Reid: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2026
Thelma Houston: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 8, 2026
Midnight Texas: Alright NBC, What Do You think You Guys Are Doing?
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2017
Things You Didn't Know About Simone Miller
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Workin’ Moms Simone Miller
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2023