Daily Guess The Country Game #040 (May 02, 2026)

by

Think you know the world better than Google Maps?

Guess the Country challenges your geography instincts by turning cold facts into clever clues. Each guess gives you feedback on how close you are — distance, direction, population, size, and even flag colors — helping you zero in on the mystery nation before you run out of tries.

Simple to play, weirdly addictive, and humbling in the best way.

Missed the last puzzle? Check it out here!

How It Works?

You have a limited number of guesses to find the hidden country, and every guess reveals helpful clues like the distance and direction from the correct answer, population and area comparisons, and flag color matches. Use logic, geography knowledge, and elimination to narrow it down. Guess correctly to win, learn something new along the way, and share in the comments how many guesses and how much time you needed.

Need a hint?

🔽 Show Hint

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Leaves Wife Of 10 Years For Younger Woman, Panics When Divorce Takes An Unexpected Turn
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2025
Seinfeld: Former Castmates Offer Support to Julia Louis-Dreyfus
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2017
This Traveler Lives In Other People’s Homes By Cat-Sitting Their Cats, And The New Photos Are Adorable (68 New Pics)
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2026
The Man in the High Castle
San Diego Comic-Con: Man In The High Castle Stars Luke Kleintank, Bella Heathcote Talk New Character, Preview Season Two
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2016
Dad Is Livid After Realizing His Ex Only Spends A Fraction Of His Child Support Money On Their Son, She Turns To The Internet For Support
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Fresh Off the Boat
Fresh Off The Boat Season 1 Episode 11 Review: “Very Superstitious”
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2015