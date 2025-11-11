146 Cat-Thieves That Were Caught Red-Pawed

There’s a saying that goes “honest as a cat when the meat’s out of reach”- those adorable furballs might purr and beg for a scratch behind the ears, but as soon as you turn your back, they’re back to their scheming ways. Here’s a list of cats that have been caught red-pawed in the act of stealing a tasty morsel.
In truth, owners should be mindful when their cats try to get their paws on human food. Their digestion works differently from ours, and many foods, even ones they love, like milk, can give them upset stomachs or worse. Chocolate and onions are especially dangerous, and should be kept tucked away far out of reach.
#1 Cookie Thief
Image source: Kilo Vet
#2 I Regret Nothing!
#3 Pen Thief Caught In Action
Image source: imgur
#4 Stealing From A Child
Image source: unknown
#5 Smoked Fish Thief
#6 Disguised Thief
Image source: unknown
#7 Determined Milk Thief
Image source: Adrian Davies
#8 Trying To Get To That Fish
Image source: Lisha721
#9 Balloon Thief
Image source: Sergey
#10 Nose Stealer
Image source: mostbeautifulpages.com
#11 Kitty Has Big Dreams
Image source: unknown
#12 Milk Burglars
Image source: onemillionpictures
#13 Determined Kitty
Image source: HogaVII
#14 Kitty And His Prey
Image source: Yoshinao Tanaka
#15 Sausage Burglar
Image source: kotofoto
#16 Chicken Thief
Image source: E.L.A
#17 Milk Thief
Image source: unknown
#18 Stealing The Leftover Pizza
Image source: Jason Pointer
#19 Thief Caught In Action
Image source: Mariana Bida
#20 Tasting Starbucks
Image source: unknown
#21 Trying To Get To That Cheese
Image source: williamkendallbooks.com
#22 Bread Thief
Image source: oscci.com
#23 Cute Sandwitch Burglar
Image source: animals.com
#24 Fish Thief
Image source: Jaep Kees Reitsma
#25 Paprica Thief
Image source: Katkamin
#26 Salami Thief
Image source: Jarvi
#27 Trying To Reach That Sandwitch
Image source: attackofthecute.com
#28 Ice-Cream Burglars
Image source: animals.com
#29 Sampling Some Salad
Image source: Julie
#30 Fish Thief
Image source: unknown
#31 Tea Time Saboteur
#32 The Baby Will Never Notice…
#33 “i Really Need A Shot Of Tequila!”
#34 Chicken Thief Caught In The Act
#35 Shrimp Thief
Image source: Lefty Jordan
#36 Xmas Thief
#37 Milk Maniac
#38 Cupcake Thief
Image source: Lori Briningen
#39 Stealing A Chicken From A Bear
#40 Curious Thief
Image source: Joy The Baker
#41 Salmon Thief
Image source: Evgenia Plevo
#42 Busy Comes Out Of Nowhere When There’s A Popsicle Involved
#43 Heavy Breathing
#44 One Of My Little Rascals
#45 Pretzel Thief
Image source: followthebunny
#46 Spot The Cat! =^^=
#47 Uninvited Thief
#48 Stealing Directly From A Box
Image source: unknown
#49 Two-legged Water Thief
#50 Gimme That Christmas Light…wait, Pizza?
#51 Sooo Innocent…
#52 Who Took Mommy’s Bronzer???
#53 Chicken Thief
Image source: catasters.com
#54 Breakfast Thief
#55 I Can Haz Quesadilla?
#56 Kitty Gets Strong Grip On Chilly Treat
#57 The Straw Thief
#58 Macaroon Thief
Image source: Lydia Tsagari
#59 Sampling Some Sausage
Image source: Seppomat
#60 Stuck In A Pint
#61 Stealing A Granola Bar
Image source: Susan V
#62 Corn Dog Thief
#63 Burglar At Lunch
Image source: Ingrid A
#64 Pancake Thief
#65 She Stole A Meatball And Then Stained Our Sofa With It..
#66 William
#67 Salad Theif
#68 Caught In The Shower With The Teddy Bear!
#69 Curious Burglar
Image source: Jerry Dohnal
#70 Chicken Eater
#71 Against Tv
#72 Green Beans! :-d
#73 Nicking The Biggest Slice
#74 Easter Egg Check!
#75 Purrrfect Fit
#76 Cat And Meat
#77 She Stole A Piece Of Pizza Right Before Sitting On A Birthday Cake.
#78 Fisher
#79 “stealing Food For A Baby”
#80 Little Beast :)
#81 Just A Little Taste.
#82 Mmmmm Dough
#83 When Nobody’s Watching
#84 Misu And My…hmm…her Sandwich ;)
#85 Pop-sicle Theif
#86 The Breakfast Thief
#87 I Learned Where The Money Missing From My Purse Was Going.
#88 Floppy And His Fishes :)
#89 I’ll Catch You Yet
#90 Ib Erland Lorentsen Enjoying His Latte…or…my Latte, That Was.
#91 #misiberto Helping Out With The Beans
#92 He Wants My Milkshake
#93 Cookie Monster
#94 Beanthief
#95 Stole The Remote
#96 Drink Your Milk
#97 In A Greek Restaurant, One Second Before The Cat Snatched The Fishbones…
#98 I Know Where They Hide These Treats…
Image source: T.Lim
#99 Water Thief!
#100 Cheesecake
#101 A Big Fan Of Taylor Swift’s Ice Cream
#102 Webkinzs Thief.
#103 Omnomnomnom
#104 Why Not :d
#105 Our Sink… Find Your Own!
#106 Cat Wants Krispie
#107 Oh You Kitchen Door!
#108 Котлеты вскуснее сырые
#109 An Ambush
#110 Whata A Nap In The Dirty Laundry :)
#111 Sprung!
#112 Balloon Theif
#113 Love Dry Bread
#114 Drink Thief
#115 Anchovy Dressing, Please
#116 Milk Thief
#117 Japanese Cat ^(･ω･)^
#118 Under The Sofa Trinna Get Chip Incognito
#119 Grape Hunting
#120 This Is A Great Hiding Place! No One Can See Me Here.
#121 Dem Nuggets
#122 The Knowledge Thief
#123 Chocolate Croissant
#124 Max Keeping You From Dipping Your Chips
#125 ” Just A Little Bit More, Slow And Steady”
#126 He Just Wouldn’t Let Go, He Paws The Box Now.
#127 #121 “it Is My Dumbbell Now!”
#128 Undercover Cat :-)
#129 No Homework For You
#130 Treat Thief
#131 Mama Said, “life Is Like A Box Of Cake, Too. You Can Eat The Whole Cake.”
#132 Apple Hater
#133 Damn, It’s Liquid!
#134 Rosie Finishing Off My Peas
#135 My Mouse, I Cought It!!
#136 Elli Snags It!
#137 Just For Me?
#138 Cool And Refreshing…
#139 Got Milk ???
Image source: YouTube
#140 Soup Taster
#141 The Knowledge Thief
#142 Pukius Knows How Handsome It Is !!!!!!
#143 Test
#144 The Bad Bird Nanny.
