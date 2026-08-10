“Are You A True Literary Expert?”: Identify 24 Books Before They Got Famous Titles

by

Some of the world’s most beloved books nearly became famous under completely different names. Before they landed on bookstore shelves, many classic novels had working titles that were later scrapped – some were brilliantly clever, others surprisingly ordinary, and a few would have changed the way readers saw the story from the very beginning.

Would you still recognize Pride and Prejudice if it were called First Impressions, or guess which dystopian classic almost became The Last Man in Europe? These forgotten titles offer a fascinating glimpse into the creative process behind some of literature’s greatest masterpieces.

In this quiz, your challenge is simple: match each original title to the famous book it eventually became. Some answers will feel obvious, while others are guaranteed to make you stop and think. Whether you’re a lifelong bibliophile or someone who simply loves a good trivia challenge, this is your chance to prove how well you really know the stories behind the stories.

Turn the page, trust your instincts, and see if you can score like a true literary expert. 📚

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Are You A True Literary Expert?&#8221;: Identify 24 Books Before They Got Famous Titles

Image credits: Suzy Hazelwood

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Can’t Take GF’s Son Anymore, Leaves Before They Get Ready To Go On A Trip
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
Here’s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue’s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party
3 min read
May, 2, 2026
105 Fantastical Animals You Probably Won’t Believe Exist (New Pics)
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2026
Daily Guess The Timeline Game #074 (Jun 05, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2026
First Ever Jewelry Collection For Bearded Men
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Australian Veterinary Clinic Rescues A Rare Golden Possum, People Say They Just Caught A Pikachu
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025