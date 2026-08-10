“Are You A True Literary Expert?”: Identify 24 Books Before They Got Famous Titles

Some of the world’s most beloved books nearly became famous under completely different names. Before they landed on bookstore shelves, many classic novels had working titles that were later scrapped – some were brilliantly clever, others surprisingly ordinary, and a few would have changed the way readers saw the story from the very beginning.
Would you still recognize Pride and Prejudice if it were called First Impressions, or guess which dystopian classic almost became The Last Man in Europe? These forgotten titles offer a fascinating glimpse into the creative process behind some of literature’s greatest masterpieces.
In this quiz, your challenge is simple: match each original title to the famous book it eventually became. Some answers will feel obvious, while others are guaranteed to make you stop and think. Whether you’re a lifelong bibliophile or someone who simply loves a good trivia challenge, this is your chance to prove how well you really know the stories behind the stories.
Turn the page, trust your instincts, and see if you can score like a true literary expert. 📚
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Suzy Hazelwood
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