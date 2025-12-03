You’ve Definitely Seen These 25 Album Covers Before – Prove You Can Name Them

Whether you discovered music through vinyl sleeves, CD booklets, or MTV countdowns, some album covers became just as iconic as the songs themselves.

This quiz spans the 1970s through the 2000s – covering classic rock, pop legends, hip hop breakthroughs, and alternative anthems. All you need to do is look at the cover and name the correct album. Sound easy? Some will be instant throwbacks… others might seriously test your music memory.

Let’s find out how strong your album cover recognition really is. Begin!

