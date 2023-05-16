In the MCU, Guardians of The Galaxy, is in a class of its own for two main reasons, most of the story happens in space and it is the only part of the franchise that relies heavily on music. This has been a constant from the first film even up to the conclusion of the trilogy. James Gunn, the film’s director has spoken about the creative process of choosing the songs for the films and said for the final part of the trilogy he had struggled to choose songs.
The soundtrack for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, just like the soundtrack for the preceding films, moves the plot forward and is set in a way that each song playing matches the action on the screen. This helps deepen the emotional connection that viewers already have from following a truly moving story. This soundtrack which is made up of songs from other artists is different from the score of the film which was composed by John Murphy.
When Each Song Plays In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3
The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack, also known as the Awesome Mix Vol.3, has a total of 17 songs. In the film, the songs are played from Peter Quill’s Zune which he got from his foster father Yondu at the end of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.
- An acoustic version of “Creep” by Radiohead is the first song that plays in the film. It plays as the opening credits start to roll and the film opens up with the Guardians doing repair work in Knowhere
- “Crazy on You” by Heart is the next song on the soundtrack and it starts as we see Adam Warlock fly into Knowhere apparently on a mission to kill Rocket. The song plays for the entirety of his fight with the other Guardians.
- Rainbow’s “Since You Been Gone”, plays as the backdrop to a flashback of Rocket’s childhood
- “In the Meantime” by Spacehog is what plays while the Guardians and Gamora, who is now part of the Ravagers, break into OrgoCorp.
- “Reasons” by Earth, Wind & Fire is the 5th song on the soundtrack and it plays when Drax gets shot by the OrgoCorp guards, it pauses for a while and then comes back up when Quill is able to disrupt the guards and break everyone free with the scenes slowing down to match the tempo of the music.
- “Do You Realize??” by The Flaming Lips plays after Quill and Gamora have a fight which is followed by her sending the ship’s location to Ayesha and Adam Warlock.
- When the Guardians land in Counter-Earth “We Care A Lot” by Faith No More is what plays.
- EHAMIC’s “Koinu No Carnival” is what plays while Quill, Nebula, Drax and Mantis enter the house of a citizen of Knowhere and get directions to The High Revolutionary.
- “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” by Alice Cooper plays as Quill, Nebula and Groot drive through Counter-Earth and realize that The High Revolutionary’s plan for a perfect Earth has failed.
- When Gamora has to pilot the spaceship to Groot and Quill as The High Revolutionary’s ship leaves Counter-Earth as it is getting destroyed, “San Francisco” by The Mowgli’s plays.
- On Knowhere, Kraglin is playing cards with some other citizens of Knowhere when Quill calls him for backup, as this is happening “Poor Girl” by X is playing.
- “This Is the Day” by The The plays while the team goes on another rescue mission, this time to save Drax, Nebula and Mantis.
- “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” by Beastie Boys plays during the movie’s major battle on The High Revolutionary’s ship.
- As the film winds down and everyone starts to say goodbye to each other, Rocket goes to the 2000s playlist from the Zune, hits play and “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + The Machine spills out of Knowhere’s speakers.
- “I Will Dare” by The Replacements is the song that plays while the first credits roll.
- A re-recorded version of “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone plays during the first post-credit scene.
- Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands” is the last song on the soundtrack and it plays during the final end credits.
Where To Listen To The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Soundtrack
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack features classic hits from the 70s to the 200os. The Awesome Mix Vol 3, is available on Spotify and Apple Music. The soundtrack is the perfect addition to the end of the GOTG trilogy and a great accompaniment to a highly emotional film.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack, is a fantastic collection of hits that perfectly matches the action on the screen. The songs chosen for the film play a crucial role in moving the story forward, and the emotional depth they provide is unmatched. Whether you are a fan of classic rock, pop, or alternative music, this soundtrack has something for everyone. With the soundtrack being available on popular music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, it is easy for fans to enjoy the music from the film long after the credits roll.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!