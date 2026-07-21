34 New ‘Buni’ Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

by

Ryan Pagelow has been making readers laugh for years with Buni, a comic series known for its cute-looking characters and unexpectedly dark sense of humor. While the white rabbit often takes center stage, there’s another character who has become a fan favorite: a grumpy dog in a wheelchair.

The creator of the series has given his canine character a personality that’s tough, stubborn, fearless, and surprisingly resourceful. Whether he’s outsmarting danger, protecting his friends, chasing love, or simply refusing to let anything slow him down, he constantly steals the spotlight.

If you’re familiar with Buni, you’ll probably recognize this unforgettable little companion. If not, don’t be surprised if he ends up becoming your favorite character, too. 

More info: Instagram | Facebook | bunicomic.com | patreon.com | twitter.com

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

Image source: bunicomic

34 New ‘Buni’ Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

Image source: bunicomic

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

Image source: bunicomic

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

Image source: bunicomic

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

Image source: bunicomic

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

Image source: bunicomic

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

Image source: bunicomic

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

Image source: bunicomic

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

Image source: bunicomic

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

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34 New &#8216;Buni&#8217; Comics By Ryan Pagelow Full Of Dark Humor And Unexpected Twists

Image source: bunicomic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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