“Think You’re A Responsible Adult?”: These 30 Questions Might Make You Reconsider

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Adulting can be hard… So many people expect so much of you, while you still feel like a frolicking kid at heart. However tough it may seem, you still pick up a lot of useful skills and know-how along the way. We’re about to test how much you really know.

In this quiz, you’ll be tested on various “grown-up” topics. Expect finances, safety, medical knowledge, and much more. Think you have what it takes?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Think You’re A Responsible Adult?”: These 30 Questions Might Make You Reconsider

Image credits: RDNE Stock project

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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