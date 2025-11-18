30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

by

A group chat is a great way to connect with members of a group, team or organization and quickly exchange information through messages. They’re especially handy for getting in touch with people you might not see as often, like high school or college friends or organizing a birthday party or planning a gift for the said occasion. However, one downside to it is that it doesn’t take much for it to spiral into complete chaos, whether due to an ignorant comment or a wrong text.

Recently, X user posed the question, “What was the incident in your group chat?” that resulted in many answers detailing the unfortunate events that took place in them. Bored Panda handpicked the juiciest ones to quench your thirst for drama. To find them all you have to do is scroll down.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with writer and author Miles Klee, who started this discussion in the first place.

#1

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: Oyehania3

#2

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: MsBlueLipstick

#3

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: rain_emy

#4

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: NationofDecay

#5

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: joneseybonesey

#6

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: RoyaltyCanadian

#7

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: SodaPressingTV

#8

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: boredDADstuff

#9

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: shadezovgray

#10

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: brainonbravo

#11

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: WeedReviewer

#12

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: kevynrussel

#13

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: victorialonita

#14

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: Rebecca_Gams

#15

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: robbb_thomas

#16

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: PetrusTheron

#17

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: darcy_conder

#18

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: aydeesubaru

#19

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: PetrusTheron

#20

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: violetvolume

#21

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: hebehubby

#22

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: iamareeesha

#23

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: less_m0

#24

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: flowrchai

#25

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: jada_crypto

#26

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: fatratpokemon

#27

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: mollymeece

#28

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: _itsallgood_

#29

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: mrb370

#30

30 Hilarious Times One Wrong Text Wrecked A Group Chat’s Peace

Image source: s__ectumsempra

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Digital Illustration Of Batman’s Gotham City That’s Full Of Easter Eggs
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“What Working On The Same Spot For 41 Years Does To The Floor”: 50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
My 365 Days Of Patterning Journey: January 2020
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My 50-Hour High-Detail Drawing Of Morgan Freeman In Color Pencils
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Best Cookbooks With Recipes That Will Make Your Mouth Water
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Almost Ten Hours Of Work, Et Voilà! The Rottweiler’s Portrait Is Ready!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.