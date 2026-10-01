“I’d Have Cancelled The Wedding”: Groom Hit With Furious Backlash After Mortifying Ceremony Blunder

Many things can go wrong at a wedding, but few expected the chaos that unfolded during this TikToker’s nuptials.
In September 2026, Emma, a bride from Brisbane, shared a TikTok video of herself exchanging vows with her now-husband, which has since amassed 2.2 million views.
The 11-second clip caught the groom in a major blunder as he repeated after the wedding officiant.
His mistake drew an amicable reaction from the bride herself, but the internet was not willing to forgive him.
“This would haunt my whole marriage,” one person said.
The groom said Emma’s sister’s name at the altar, but she laughed it off
In the video, the groom is seen holding hands with Emma, ready to put on the wedding ring.
“Take thee,” he says after the officiant, but when it comes to saying his bride’s name, he gets it wrong and says “Emily.”
The bride doesn’t seem to take offense at the faux pas and laughingly corrects him, after which he says the right name.
The wedding guests, who are not visible in the video, can also be heard laughing.
“POV: You’re standing at the altar and your husband calls you the wrong name,” Emma wrote in the video.
But it was the revelation in the caption that made the situation even stranger.
“Plot twist: it’s my sister’s name. Still not over being called Emily at the altar,” the caption read.
Netizens suspected the groom had secret feelings for the bride’s sister
While everyone involved in the slip-up seemed to take it lightly, netizens were absolutely furious on Emma’s behalf, with most suspecting adultery.
“Even if they aren’t physically cheating with each other, he definitely has some sort of feelings for her,” one speculated.
“Hahaha, except you’re wrong. He doesn’t even call her Emily in real life. None of us do,” Emma responded.
“I’d stop the wedding immediately,” another said, and Emma replied, “Feels dramatic.”
Oliver Upton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
“Let us know when you find out about them two,” a third said. Emma answered, “You’ll be waiting forever and ever for this.”
A fourth user called the mistake “a big red flag” and said, “You said 6 years together, and he can’t get YOUR name right on the wedding day? And you still said ‘I do?’”
“You’ve clearly never been nervous in your life?” Emma defended her husband.
Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)
Many of her followers compared the moment to a famous scene from the TV show Friends, where Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) said Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) name at the altar instead of the woman he was marrying, also called Emily (Helen Baxendale).
“It’s giving Ross, and he was, in fact, still in love with Rachel,” one said.
Another wrote, “The way I’d cancel the whole wedding right then and there.”
Another groom made a similar mistake in recent years
Something similar happened during the wedding of a Bedfordshire couple, Andrew and Rebecca Fildes, in 2023.
A nervous Andrew was “sweating” and “shaking” at the altar when he called his bride “Sarah,” his ex-girlfriend whom he dated 10 years ago.
Like Emma, Rebecca laughed it off but later shared the footage on social media, saying, “When your new husband calls you his ex-girlfriend’s name.”
“It’s the worst nightmare saying my ex’s name, but to be fair, it’s Rebecca’s second name, so I got her name all jumbled up when I was talking,” Andrew later explained to The Sun.
“I was bricking it, and I was standing in front of friends and family trying not to say the wrong words. I was just shaking and sweating, so I was just trying to get through the ceremony, really, as I don’t like standing up in front of people.”
Andrew shared that his blunder made his brother put his hand on his face, and his son shake his head.
“I was glad she saw the funny side. She loves to take the p**s out of me for it, and it comes up quite regularly. I don’t take it too seriously, but it’s still embarrassing,” he added.
Netizens warned Rebecca at the time that Andrew might “still be in love” with Sarah, but she shut them down just as Emma did.
“Stop the wedding.” Viewers kept believing the mistake revealed something more worrying
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