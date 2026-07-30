Wedding Planner Watches Groom Vanish Before Big Day, Then He Arrives Drunk And Gets Married Anyway

Most wedding days rarely go exactly as planned. But a lot of couples expect the hiccups to be things like bad weather, forgotten rings, decor issues, or late guests. Few brides ever have to wonder whether the groom will actually show up to their own ceremony.
Unfortunately for this bride, weeks before the wedding, the groom vanished without a trace, leaving his family, friends, and most importantly his wife-to-be with more questions than answers. As the wedding day unfolded, things only got worse, and what happened next is nothing short of a ginormous red sign that the bride should have heeded.
More info: Reddit
Wedding days are supposed to be filled with excitement, not with uncertainty over whether the groom would even show up
Image credits: bristekjegor / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The narrator discovered the groom had vanished weeks before the wedding, leaving everyone worried
Image credits: Jomkwan / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The bride waited in tears on the wedding day, as guests wondered if the ceremony would ever begin
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The missing groom finally stumbled in drunk, and blamed the bride for being upset
Image credits: LadenWithSorrow
The heartbroken bride still went through with the ceremony despite everything that had happened
The Original poster (OP) was working as a wedding planner’s assistant when they witnessed the whole drama. While trying to sort out last-minute details with the couple a few weeks before the ceremony, they realized no one could get hold of the groom. He wasn’t replying to his calls and texts, and even his closest friends and family had no clue where he had disappeared to.
Despite all this, the wedding day still went ahead. The bride arrived at the venue with her friends to finish getting ready, but instead of the usual excitement, the room was filled with tears. As the narrator helped lace up her dress, the heartbroken bride admitted she had no idea if her groom would show up. After watching her cry, the assistant gently reminded her she didn’t have to go through with the wedding.
The guests grew tired of waiting and started leaving one by one, while family members started arguing among themselves. Nearly two hours after the ceremony was supposed to begin, the missing groom finally stumbled in. He was completely drunk and played the victim by blaming the bride for being upset after everything he’d put her through.
As unbelievable as it sounded, the couple still decided to go ahead with the ceremony. The poster helped the bride fix her ruined hair and makeup before she walked down the aisle and said: “I do.” It’s not surprising when the author added that she later heard that the marriage ended in divorce just a few months later.
Image credits: drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)
As painful as the bride’s experience was, experts say major warning signs before a wedding shouldn’t be brushed aside. The Gottman Institute notes that behaviors like defensiveness, refusing to take responsibility, and showing contempt are serious relationship red flags that can predict future problems.
Also, alcohol can make difficult situations even worse, especially when it becomes a recurring pattern, as it would seem in the groom’s case, arriving at their wedding ceremony drunk. Research published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine found that perceiving a partner’s drinking as problematic is linked to lower relationship satisfaction and commitment.
While no relationship is perfect, healthy marriages rely on accountability, honest communication, and trust. Relationship professionals explain that discussing difficult issues honestly before marriage helps couples build a stronger foundation. The warning signs in this story were impossible to ignore, and having the bride address them before saying “I do” might have made a lot of difference.
Readers jointly blamed the groom for turning what should have been a joyful day into a complete disaster. Many said that they would have called off the wedding long before he arrived. What would you have done if you were in the bride’s shoes? Would you have gone through with the wedding?
Readers slammed the groom’s behavior and said they would have walked away instead of saying down the aisle
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