Bride Cheats With Best Man, Groom Says Nothing Until He Has A Microphone And Room Full Of Witnesses

Wedding speeches are one of those traditions that everyone has a complicated relationship with. The father of the bride gets teary, the best man tells a story that makes the groom’s mother visibly uncomfortable, and the groom stands up and says something impossibly sweet that makes half the room reach for their napkins.
What it is not supposed to do is empty the entire room. On the Unfiltered Bride podcast, UK-based wedding planners Georgina and Beth have built a reputation for telling the stories that most people in the industry keep firmly under wraps. This particular wedding-speech story was one that was simply too juicy not to share with their avid listeners.
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Wedding speeches are supposed to be gushing and slightly embarrassing and fundamentally loving, not an abrupt end to the night’s proceedings
Image credits: PoppyPix / Magnific (not the actual photo)
A pair of UK wedding planners have a podcast full of stories they probably should not be telling, but this particular story was too good to hold back
Georgina Mitchell was bursting to tell her co-host Beth about a story she had come across through channels she was not entirely at liberty to disclose. She told it anyway. A couple had gotten married, the ceremony had gone beautifully, and everyone had sat down for the wedding breakfast. The food was served, the plates were cleared, and the father of the bride stood up and did his thing.
Everything was running exactly as a wedding should. Then, the groom stood up…Before properly getting into his speech, he mentioned, almost as an aside, that there were some envelopes being passed around the room, and he would ask everyone to open them. The guests, assuming nothing, obliged. Inside each envelope were photographs. Of the bride. With the best man.
Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)
A groom stood up after the food was cleared, mentioned there were some envelopes being passed around, and asked everyone to open them before he got properly started
The groom put down the microphone, looked out at the room, said he would be leaving now, and walked out. His entire family, who had clearly been briefed in advance, stood up and walked out with him. Georgina, retelling this with barely contained delight, noted that the timing was not accidental.
The groom and his family waited until after the food had been eaten, and the bride’s family had paid for everything, before making their exit. The bride was left at her own wedding reception with the photographs on every table, the best man presumably somewhere in the room, and a bill that had already been settled. Karma is a cruel mistress. And so was the bride.
Image credits: tonefotografia / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Inside each envelope were photographs of the bride getting it on with the best man, undeniable proof of her cheating
A lot of people tried to say the story was fake, arguing that it made no sense for him to wait until after the ceremony if he already knew. What those commenters forgot is that a wedding ceremony is not actually the legally binding part of a marriage. The paperwork still needs to be filed separately, and a marriage can be annulled relatively quickly.
With the right evidence, which he conveniently had, an annulment is no problem. Waiting until after the ceremony was not a flaw in his plan. It was the plan. He wanted the bride’s family to have paid for everything before he walked out, and an annulment was always going to be straightforward given the circumstances.
Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)
His entire family stood up and walked out behind him, and the bride was left at her own reception with the evidence on every table
The infidelity statistics are a real doozy. Around 53% of extramarital affairs occur with a close personal friend, and approximately one in ten brides admit to some form of infidelity during the wedding build-up period. The best man occupies a uniquely dangerous position in the wedding ecosystem, and this one went a little too far in fulfilling his duties.
Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)
As for the gifts, legal experts at Claery & Hammond confirm that wedding gifts are not contingent on the success of the marriage, and a divorcing couple is under no obligation to return them. In the case of an annulment, it may be considered appropriate to return the gifts. Especially if they were still unopened and unused.
Given that this marriage lasted approximately the length of a wedding reception, the question of who keeps the toaster is an interesting one that the bride probably had not considered when she was arranging the seating chart. Whether this story is true or not remains to be seen, but we are pretty sure no one will want to step up and claim it as their own.
What is the wildest wedding drama you have ever witnessed? Give us some juicy details in the comments!
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Commenters were reveling in the spite, and mostly concerned about what happens to the wedding registry and the cake
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