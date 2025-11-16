Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Everyone Loves But You Absolutely Hate? (Closed)

I would like to know what is that one thing everyone loves, but you simply can’t stand.
#1
People who are famous for no reason at all, such as ALL of the Kardashians and Paris Hilton just to name a few. Please stop throwing attention at them so they’ll go away.
#2
tiktok. need i say more?
#3
Friends, the sitcom. They’re all so dumb and fake, I never managed to sit through one entire episode.
#4
Not sure this is beloved by everyone, but AI.
AI related things, including “art”, have been flooding websites (including BP), and it takes away creativity, while also looking ugly to boot. Not to mention the many hiccups and fails they tend to have.
AI “art” feels and looks very soulless, sterile, and has no personality compared to something drawn or painted by an actual human.
#5
Compared to my fellow gays (hello!), I cannot stand Musicals. I don’t get the concept of every so often, people just randomly break into song and dance. Makes no sense.
#6
Drugs. I don’t get the appeal, and I hope I never do.
#7
Sport. I do not give a flying f**k which team is competing against which team, or what score they got. I have zero investment in them. I specifically despise international football as it is meaningless. I mean if you buy players from other countries and teams to make your team win, it’s no longer your national team, it’s just an international hodgepodge team. I respect skill talent etc., but the level of fascination people have with this concerns me, not to mention the vast amount of money involved. I’d really prefer if people were that interested in scientists and their achievements instead of being covid denialists of antivaxxers. I mean… your idea of interesting is whether a guy can carry a ball across a field and deposit it on the grass. Really? No wonder you don’t understand how RNA works.
#8
“Reality” TV.
#9
Golf. Tournaments and on TV. Boooring.
I like mini golf once in a while.
#10
in my state, guns. WHY? WHY ARE THEY ALL SO F*****G OBSESSED WITH AR-15s?
why do you need a gun? your American flag tattoo already screams, “Overcompensation!” (no offence to any1 with an American flag tattoo, there’s a specific guy with one who pisses me off)
#11
Beyoncé.
#12
Professional sports
#13
Bothering ppl who r reading. It seems like every single little sibling or person under ten (and some over ten) loves to bother ppl who r reading. I hate it cause I’m usually the one being bothered while reading.
#14
Avocados. They are slimy & weird. They also have no business hiding in sushi.
#15
Litteraly soccer. I know another person said this but oh well.
basically all they do is kick a ball once in a while and wrestle on the floor.
and go ahead, downvote me, if I stand on my own so be it.
IT. IS. OVERRATED.
#16
All social media.
#17
Tiktok and coffee. All my friends find Tiktok amazing…but me? Do I really need to say much more? I don’t see the appeal. Besides, I got Bored Panda :)
#18
I don’t like when romance overshadows the plot. I wish it could take a backseat, or maybe be nonexistent. (And not talking about movies where romance is INTENTIONALLY the plot—like rom-coms, etc.— just the movies and books where romance is completely unnecessary, you’re supposed to be running away not making out, and they were better off friends anyway.)
#19
Starbucks. Hate. It’s not coffee anymore, it’s hot milkshakes! And beware: they are not waiters, they are baristas (it’s Leviosa, not LevioSAAA). What snobbery!
#20
This is going to sound ironic coming from a car girl, but… Muscle cars. It’s either a 40-year-old man on his 3rd divorce, which is fine, or a 16-year-old who made their dad pay for the car that’s driving one. And they always try to look cool, without knowing how to drive it. They pull up to a car meet, bone stock, and try to brag about how their car is so much better than everyone else’s. They can see someone who trained for years drifting on a professional track, and then they try doing donuts in a 4-way intersection. They’re overrated, and the younger drivers are stupid.
#21
Mushrooms (not the hallucinogenic kind). I could never stomach them, they have little flavour, and the texture did not feel good when I tried eating them.
It’s so bad for me that I can’t even eat them when they are mixed in with other foods (my palette knows when they are there).
#22
Soccer (Futebol). Here in Brazil is almost an attrocity that a man does’nt like it.
#23
I don’t like Frozen. Never watched Frozen 2. It’s just so skinny perfect looking girls and too much drama. The only disney princess movie I can bear to watch is Brave.
If I ever have kids, I am going to introduce them to Studio Ghibli.
#24
Skinny jeans. They are an atrocity invented in hell, to torture with uncomfortabillity the whole f***ing time. No matter your gender, size, age…these are just an abdominal piece of fashion which suits maybe five people. And jet sometimes they are all put up for sell in the stores.
#25
Oysters. Absolutely hate the texture, even if it’s battered and deep fried. I may try Oyster Rockefeller again some time just to see if I still hate them.
#26
Football and Formula 1 Racing. I think it’s idiotic watching 22 people running after a ball for 90 minutes. Same goes for racing, absolutely boring to watch
#27
That goddamn movie “Grease”.
It’s got THE most annoying soundtrack of any movie. I was stuck working in a theme-restaurant where parts of the soundtrack were played in the music rotation and some servers would prance around singing along with it like it was the greatest thing to ever exist (while some of us would be trying not to puke). Oh…and as a bonus: F**K “YMCA” !!!!!!
#28
Dubai. Its where sad rich people go.
#29
Coffee.
Maybe it’s the fact that it gives me headaches and shakes, but I will not drink that foul stuff.
The only good thing about it is the smell.
#30
Wow… trying to cancel out the downvotes. It’s just an opinion, so why not just scroll on to next?
#31
Scented candles
I must be the only woman in the world who doesn’t like scented candles and I tell people I don’t like them but every birthday and every Christmas what do I get smelly bloody candles.
#32
Back cracks, or knuckle cracking in general. I hate having to listen to it. I hate the excessive talk after it. I have trouble with certain sounds, which is probably why I hate the sound
#33
Gardening. it’s just so boring. (No offence.)
#34
Parties. A good time for me is a couple of friends and a decent cup of coffee. And maybe a cookie.
#35
Campfires and / or bonfires, depending. A bunch of reasons: the smoke, the danger of forest fires, sausages falling into the fire, and the smoke and the heat always moves in my direction, one meter further away from the fire it is cold again. I can’t find anything comfortable about it.
#36
My preferred genre of music is all over the place, but you will NEVER catch me listening to pop or country.
#37
Santa claus. i don’t get why everybody makes this a special moment. with an old guy who doesn’t exist. meanwhile i don’t have kids, so maybe i’m missing something. but well
#38
Lavender!
I can’t stand it, makes me nauseous.
#39
Flaming Hot Cheetos, or anything with the ‘Flamin’ hot powder.
#40
Tiktok, snapchat, and justin bieber. Did i spell that right
#41
Sports. Playing them, watching them, having to act interested in them. It doesn’t help that I live somewhere that treats our sports teams as part of our identity.
Always just seemed like an excuse to divide people and treat others badly.
#42
Salt on chocolate. I like both, but not together. The flavors clash unpleasantly on my tongue.
#43
Classic rock.
Now I don’t hate the music per se, I really like Bon Jovi or Queen. What makes it bitter for me are the fans who act like classic rock is the only acceptable music to listen to and they literally have murder in their eyes when I say I prefer modern / alternative rock (I’m not even saying modern rock is BETTER, only that I PREFER it).
#44
Well, I don’t wish to offend anyone. I do not wish anyone dead. The person that most people seem to like nowadays, is Harry Styles. They like his catchy music, and who knows what else. I do not hate Harry, I just strongly dislike. I interestingly suffer immensely whenever a devilishly catchy song of his is on, despite everyone else dancing. I’m not sure what it is, maybe it’s that I have a pop star already in my heart, and there’s no room for more. Maybe I dislike how the songs get stuck in my head, and unlike other songs that I enjoy in my head, these are obnoxious. I’m sorry to anyone I offended
#45
The Disney company. So money grubbing. The first unattainable product? Their movies in the theaters. Then cable. Then their parks. As a poor, young kid in the ’70’s, Disney seemed made for the rich. And today they are really out of reach with Covid shutting them down and then trying to get it back by tripling their prices at the parks. At least as an adult I can see some movies at matinees!
#46
Emojis.
#47
Garlic. Soft boiled eggs. Coconut. Sardines. Although I am sure that several thousands of others also hate these, I will attempt to set you off on your journey of discovery.
#48
guac & olives sooooooooo gross
#49
Lord of the Ring and The Hobbit trilogy
#50
I can’t stand listening to country music. I am not saying there is anything wrong with it. It’s just not my cup of tea. I also don’t like the band Journey. Everyone seems to be in love with them.
I also do not like pepperoni. No thank you.
#51
Bell Peppers. Can’t stand the taste. Many a pizza slice have been ruined by a sneaky pepper.
#52
Ranch dressing. When did this become the national dŕessing? Hate.
#53
Pickles
#54
People sing, and then everybody thinks that it’s good.
IT’S CRINGEY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
#55
annoying people
#56
Fear of fire. I don’t get why everyone is so afraid of it. Fire is so cool!
#57
My jokes and sarcasm
#58
I HATE cringe culture/cringe comps. Yes, some things probably shouldn’t have been posted online (looking at you, weird/creepy POV videos), but for the most part, cringe compilations are just a pathetic excuse to make fun of people who don’t fit into the expectation of “normal” (alt style, furries, etc) who are just living their lives. Often, it’s targeted at things that can’t be controlled (being LGBTQ+, otherkin, etc) Life is short, do what makes you happy.
#59
Raw tomatoes. I like ketchup, tomato soup, tomato juice, salsa… as long as the tomatoes are processed or cooked, I’m good, but my mouth just rebels at raw tomatoes!
#60
mushrooms (i think?)
#61
Milk. All varieties and sources – it’s the one substance for consumption I absolutely refuse. I just can’t stand it
#62
Green peppers. Red peppers are okay, but something about green peppers makes me cringe when I smell them.
#63
When the sun comes out after it rains. I love dark skies.
#64
avacados.
#65
BTS
#66
BTS… Literally everyone in my class is Army… Give me One Direction any day… I have nothing against the Army btw
#67
Avocado’s
absolutely don’t get the hype. And it’s everywhere 🙄🤣
#68
New MCU movies -anything after Infinity Wars is stale and derivative.
#69
ed sheeran💀
#70
I can’t stand pizza, for some reason I can taste the grease and I only eat half of my slice. Maybe it’s just my grandma’s coooking.
#71
Onions… They’re in everything, and absolutely horrid. The taste, the texture, the smell all make me want to vomit. What other food do people eat that is so noxious that just being in it’s presence makes their body go into defense mode and cause their eyes to water?
#72
Salad Dressing! All of them. When I eat salads, just give me a couple wedges of lemon and I’m good.
#73
American panda here. Salad and water. All my friends love it. I’ll pass though. Cheeseburger and fries with a Coca-Cola please.
#74
Bacon, neither the taste nor the smell. And where I live, it’s in so much food. People just assume everyone loves bacon.
#75
I know everybody loves them, but eggs for me. Cannot stand their texture, smell of taste.
#76
Coffee ☕
#77
The movie “The Princess Bride.” It isn’t even remotely amusing.
#78
Milk in Cereal… I was that weird kid in school with the weird food allergies. Being Lactose Intolerant and Whey allergic, I couldn’t have “normal” things like: Milk – white or chocolate? No Ice Cream. No Pizza. No “Wonder Bread”. No Cheese…Nothing with milk in it. Milk made me horribly ill! The alternative? Soy Milk. Now the soy milk today are quite delicious. Not the “Old School” Soy milk 🙊😝 I can’t even describe it’s horrid taste! Try pouring something like… “Dirty Dish Water” + “Dirty Laundry Water” + Dirty Bath Water” = Old School Soy Milk…lmagine pouring that into your cereal? How about that as the ONLY flavour of Ice Cream? By the time I was in 1st grade, I was eating “Pure Baker’s, Unsweetened Chocolate” By 3rd grade, I was eating my cereal DRY! People today still look at me funny tho and the stuff today tastes really good compared to the old school soy.
#79
Me.
#80
Fish
#81
Curries with rice. Love the smell. Taste and texture is a big no no.
#82
Rice. I don’t eat anything that looks like it would crawl down my throat before I get a chance to chew it.
#83
Asian cuisine. Sushi, spring rolls, noodles, pho, you name it… just all of it. It all tastes weird to me. I tried to like it for years, I just can’t do it. Not being able to stomach unlean meat or cilantro doesn’t help it either.
#84
Watermelon, kale, practically any Pepsi product, quinoa, cilantro, & cucumber.
I get a lot of guff for that, but too bad.
#85
Peas. There should be a UN binding resolution to ban goes small green things.
#86
I dislike the sharp and acidic taste of vinegar, although most people I know enjoy it. However, I do enjoy salt and vinegar-flavoured Pringles and I think pickles are amazing
#87
Chocolate and mangoes…
Don’t kill me in the comments
#88
chocolate, mango, coke, pepsi, baiscally soft drinks and… elevators, specifically the ones at my school.
#89
Between Hamilton fans, Peggy. She’s just a spotlight hogger. Jasmine Cephas Jones is amazing, Peggy is overrated.
#90
mayonnaise
potato salad
macaroni salad
mustard
#91
Cooked cabbage. Love sauerkraut. Love coleslaw. Can’t abide cooked cabbage.
#92
Sushi, something about the texture or flavor doesn’t sit right with me, its just a big pass for me
#93
ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, whipped cream, frosting.
#94
Pastries and cakes.
They taste so bad and I find them a waste of money.
#95
People playing super old video games
