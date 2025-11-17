Grinch Holiday Decorations (11 Pics)

I’ve been a floral designer specializing in weddings and themed events since Y2K but our business couldn’t survive Covid. I started creating unique paintings, wreaths, garlands and swags that feature beloved themes and characters.
I love the creativity that I get to tap into when creating my pieces. If you’d like to see more of my designs please follow me on Instagram.
#1 Grinch Wreath
Handcrafted Grinch wreath with a hand painted sign in the center.
#2 Grinch Christmas Wreath
#3 Grinch Swag
Hand painted wood Grinch mounted in a Holiday Swag with red, lime green, black and white ribbons and ornaments. This piece is over 4 feet tall and has battery operated lights.
#4 Grinch And Max Wreath
Handcrafted Grinch and Max Holiday wreath with a hand painted sign in the center.
#5 Grinch And Max Painting
#6 Grinch Fingers With Monogram Ornament
12″ Wood circle with Grinch fingers cut out of wood and painted with acrylic paint. The Ornament can have any letter or left without a monogram.
#7 Grinch Christmas Wreath
#8 Grinch Holiday Wreath
Handcrafted Grinch wreath with a wood Grinch and Cindy Lou Who mounted on the side.
#9 Grinch Door Or Wall Hanging
Hand painted Grinch on wood. He’s approx 4′ tall and the sign in the middle can be personalized.
#10 Merry Grinchmas Wreath
#11 Grinch Inspired Holiday Garland
Handcrafted Grinch inspired Holiday
garland. This piece is 8′ but I can make any size, style, color or theme.
