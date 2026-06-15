Greg Vaughan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Greg Vaughan
June 15, 1973
Dallas, Texas, US
52 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Greg Vaughan?
James Gregory Vaughan Jr. is an American actor and former fashion model, recognized for his enduring presence in daytime television. His career began in high fashion before transitioning to dramatic roles.
Vaughan first gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Lucky Spencer on the soap opera General Hospital, capturing audiences with his compelling performance. This role established his prominence in the genre.
Early Life and Education
Born in Dallas, Texas, Greg Vaughan spent his formative years balancing academics and a growing interest in entertainment. He attended Mesquite High School, where his talents first began to emerge.
At 16, Vaughan entered a local modeling competition after a chance encounter at a barbershop, marking his entry into the fashion world. He opted to pursue modeling in Milan, Italy, after high school instead of attending college.
Notable Relationships
Greg Vaughan was married to Dutch model and actress Touriya Haoud from 2006 to 2016, a union that produced three sons. They announced their amicable separation in 2014.
He later became engaged to actress Angie Harmon in December 2019, though they called off their engagement in July 2021. More recently, Vaughan began dating model and actress Shanna Moakler in early 2023.
Career Highlights
Greg Vaughan cultivated a strong career in daytime television, notably starring as Lucky Spencer on General Hospital from 2003 to 2009. He then made a significant impact as Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives, a role he has played since 2012, earning a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
His early career saw him as a successful fashion model for designers like Giorgio Armani and Gianni Versace, before transitioning to acting with appearances on shows such as Baywatch and Charmed. In 2006, he famously replaced Fabio as the spokesperson for “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter.”
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