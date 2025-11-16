Hey Pandas, Tell Us What Happened When You Confessed To Your Crush (Closed)

Hugs if you were rejected. Party if they liked you back!
#1
we dated for about a month and it was awesome
#2
uh turned out she liked me aswel and we dated for a bit but that didnt work very well and now im relizning bro that be why i always say im everyones crush/partner eh probably not but who knows
#3
I’ve never confessed or asked anyone out, just let them ask me
#4
Ghosted for over a year, and i don’t know where she lives in her new town. 2.5 years of friendship just gone
#5
SHE SAID SHE FELT THE SAME WAY!!!!!!!!!!
And then I woke up.
#6
He never even answered me :/
#7
ok sorry for posting twice but new story so i confessed and turned out they also liked me and we together now
#8
I’ve got some, that didn’t last long. ST4R PHAZE-He accepted it then, but now he treats me like trash. LIAM PHAZE- She knew, we were together for a week, and then I got grounded. They then moved to their friend, Keunu. ??? PHAZE-Now they are in a relationship with someone.
I am now depressed after all of these. There was more that I can’t remember rn lol.
#9
I didn’t have to. Because he asked me out first.🤷♀️
I’m still in shock. Haha.
#10
I’ve been rejected 7 times lol
#11
This was a while back, but memorable. I was 20 at the time and working in a restaurant with people of similar age. I really liked a coworker and we hung out a lot with other friends after work. We boned one time and he basically stopped talking to me. I finally called him out and he said he thought I just wanted a hook up. I told him I liked him, but even if he didn’t feel the same way, we were friends before and it was weird that he was treating me differently. He actually apologized and we got back to being friends, so it was pretty cool. He ended up dating another friend of ours and they were cute, and I met my now husband shortly after, so it all worked out.
#12
Bro imagine having people like you… couldn’t be me
Follow Us