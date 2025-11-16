Someone Asked “What Is The Single Greatest Cooking Tip You Ever Got?”, And 30 People Delivered

Anyone who’s ever set foot in a kitchen can tell you that cooking is a learning process. Whether you effortlessly whip up Michelin-worthy plates in no time or, on the contrary, hesitantly swirl around and manage to burn everything you come in contact with, it’s a skill that takes time to master. But it’s oh-so-rewarding when you prepare a mouth-watering dish that makes everyone squeal in excitement. And while you need proper practice and techniques to do it well, you can always benefit from the handy little tricks of others.
If you want to up your culinary game right away, this thread posted on the ‘Cooking’ subreddit has got you covered. “What is the single greatest cooking tip you ever got?” asked Redditor profligateclarity and invited hundreds of cooking enthusiasts to share their helpful advice.
People immediately typed out the things that changed and improved the way they approach food. We’ve gone through the thread and hand-picked some of the best responses to help you impress everyone at your next dinner party. So scroll down for some delicious nuggets of wisdom and upvote the ones you agree with most. Keep reading to also find an in-depth interview with food and travel blogger June d’Arville. Be sure to let us know which kitchen tips and tricks you find most useful in the comments, we’d love to hear them!
#1
Gather all your ingredients before you begin. Read all the directions before you begin.
Don’t begin until you know what you’re doing.
Advice from my grandmother
#2
It’s a baking tip:
If you’re going to be cutting butter into some kind of pastry (scones, pie crust, etc) **freeze the stick of butter and grate it**. It makes everything SO much easier. I’ll never ever go back to the older method of cubing the butter and then endlessly trying to cut it into smaller pieces etc. Plus doing that takes so long half the butter melts. Using the grated butter means I only have to spend about a minute mixing everything together so it’s much easier to avoid overworking the dough. Puffy scones, flaky crusts.
#3
Season, season, season.
I am gobsmacked at how people will sometimes proudly proclaim to me that they cook with no salt. Aah, that’s why your food tastes like cardboard.
#4
Smash the garlic. It makes peeling and cuting it way easier/faster. Plus you get to smash the garlic. 10/10
#5
#6
Clean as you go. Nothing worse than cooking a lovely meal and having a giant sink of dishes w waiting for you. I make sure I have an empty dishwasher before I start cooking and then every dish I dirty while cooking goes straight into the dishwasher. Once we are done eating the only plates to clean are the ones we ate off and any pots that need a scrub. It takes so much pressure off to clean as you go.
#7
Cooking you can pretty much do with your heart, but baking recipes are architectural plans and every ingredient is a load bearing structure. You can make changes, but you better know what you are doing
#8
The thing I learned it, a good sharp kitchen knife makes cooking more fun and even if you think your knife is sharp enough it probably isnt. Made all the difference for me.
#9
Alton Brown said it best when it comes to scrambled eggs (and the same is 100% true for bacon); if it looks cooked in the pan, it will be over cooked on the plate. That was a huge one for me.
#10
Never cook something for the first time for an event. Try that new recipe out ahead of time.
#11
READ THE COMMENTS of the recipe if you find it online. Of course you have to sift through the people who think half n half is spicy, buuuut there’s usually a lot of good feedback.
#12
Sometimes when a dish is missing something, it’s not more salt but something acidic like lemon juice. Vinegar can also add a lot
#13
Use freshly grind pepper and not the powder. It’s true in general that freshly grind spices taste better (and/or smell better) but for pepper it is a difference between night and day.
#14
I grew up in Southern California and have owned a catering business. My greatest failure in the kitchen was always that I simply could NOT make corn tortillas. They were awful no matter what I tried. Then I found an article online that mentioned the masa being the consistency of play-doh. 80’s kid lightbulb went off in my brain, and now I make tortillas better than my Mexican mother in law.
#15
Don’t whisk eggs in a circle, whisk them in a back and forth motion. I can still hear chef saying “You’re chasing the eggs around the bowl!” when we did it wrong.
#16
Wear an apron. So many cool t-shirts ruined.
#17
Let the stainless heat up before putting ANYTHING in it.
#18
1) Clean as you go.
2) If you’re breading anything, always keep one hand dry at all times.
3) Always lay a protein away from you in a pan to prevent any splash back on you.
4) Wear gloves when you handle hot peppers. I don’t care how high your tolerance is for spice, you do NOT want to touch your eyes later or, god forbid, go to bed with your partner later and remember when it’s too late “oh yeah, I chopped a bunch of Serranos earlier.”
#19
I don’t think this is the single greatest tip, but it’s something I’ve only been doing for a few years and have no idea why I didn’t start earlier – I add notes to my recipes saying *exactly* which bowls and pans I use. I just made some Pots de Creme and discovered I didn’t have bowl notes. Then discovered that I pulled too small a bowl – lots of splashing. Now I’ll never do that again – even if I don’t make it for another year!
#20
Don’t crowd the pan.
#21
Just because you chopped all those onions (garlic, herbs, etc.), doesn’t mean they all have to go into the dish.
#22
Taste as you go, even when for instance making meatballs: season them and cook a tiny simple then adjust if needed.
#23
If you want the best fried mushrooms, fry them without any butter or oil.
There is so much liquid in mushrooms, that the won’t burn for quite some time. Frying them like that, makes them sort of hyper concentrated. Once all the water has cooked of, add butter. They will suck up all that flavor.
#24
I was surprised that I had to teach my husband the stove had settings other than high, and things WILL cook on lower settings !
#25
If it’s bland, add something fermented! A spoonful of miso will add so much depth and flavor to even a western style stew, and alcohol can save a sauce.
#26
Use a scale to measure things. It’s even easier if you set the scale to grams, not ounces. Much easier to scale a recipe up and down that way.
#27
A falling knife has no handle.
Something that is hot enough to give you 3rd degree burns looks the same as it would at room temperature.
If you have to walk with a knife, do not change directions in the stabby direction (counterclockwise for right handed people).
Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.
#28
Oven controls are wildly inaccurate. Get an oven thermometer and figure out how hot it really gets.
#29
When I was 19, the grandmother of a friend taught me that it’s easier to brown flour without any fat, just all by itself in the pan.
Brown the flour, let it cool, put it in a jar, add your liquid, cap and shake the hell out of it. Return to the pan, bring up to temp, THEN add your butter.
Life changing! I really used to struggle with fat coated raw flour trying to brown it.
#30
Brown your ground beef like you’re frying a giant burger. Get it nice and charred on both sides and only THEN break up the meat.
