Photographers Capture Stunning Photos In The Urban Photo Awards 2022 (30 Pics)

Every year, hundreds of photographers from all over the world submit thousands of photos to the Urban Photo Awards, an international photography competition. It is one of the few contests that extends “beyond the borders” of social media; it is an ever-expanding international competition that gives photographers genuine attention through a variety of international photography exhibitions.
With that being said, the Urban Photo Awards will announce its final winners (not finalists) on 29 October 2022 at the Trieste Photo Days 2022 festival. If you’d love to see the previous year’s entries on Bored Panda, then make sure to click here.
More info: urbanphotoawards.com | Instagram
#1 Cat Look By Ali Zolghadri
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#2 Ramnath: A Man Who Feeds The Migratory Birds By Saurabh Narang
Ramnath Sharma, an old man feeds migratory birds at the Yamuna Ghat in Delhi, India – in February 2017. Every year between October and March, thousands of seagulls migrate from Siberia to Delhi. Locals come to feed them, believing it is good karma.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#3 Snow-Stormy Stories By Dovlet Annayev
A night shot was taken on a snowy winter night on the streets of Berlin.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#4 This Is My Eye By Ahmed El Hanjoul
A 70-year-old village woman from Mount Lebanon, with a cheerful spirit who loves the land and raising pets. For a long time, she has been interested in raising poultry and considers it one of the main things in her life. Her wrinkled face and hands, clearly tired of the working life, did not hide her hopeful smile. She carries her hen in such a way that it becomes a piece of her, she as sees through it, and everything is beautiful.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#5 Justice? By Zafs
Dedicated to G.Floyd, 2020.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#6 Gentlemen Of Kibera By Mauro De Bettio
it’s not about what’s in vogue today. It’s just about elegance and style.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#7 No.3 By Alireza Bagheri Sani
Minimalism, surrealism, and street photography all wrapped up into one seemingly simple image at first glance. However, the changing size of the doors, as well as the central positioning of the subject and the pop of yellow, ensures the image doesn’t become flattened. Creativity doesn’t always have to be loud
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#8 The Spirit Of Protesting Youth By Dipayan Bose
A leftist supporter is raising the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) flag while another guy standing tall against the firing of tear gas and water cannons from police as they want to disperse the student and youth activists during an anti-Govt protest rally, demanding education for all, and employment for the youth. The protest went violent and many were injured.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#9 A Silent Howl By Antonio Denti
Rocca Calascio, Italy. Of a village that is a metaphor of the turmoil and adventure of all human stories. Of repeated earthquakes that through the centuries forced the villagers to abandon their homes temporarily to then come back to rebuild all over again. Of humans that finally found how how life in the valley is easier that at almost 1500 above sea level and never came back to the village (1957). Of a twist in mind and fate by which the wolves that inhabit the mystical mountains around it passed from being fiercely hunted down to be protected (1970s). On an Hollywood blockbuster telling the love story between a wolf-man and an hawk-woman that suddenly made the amazing rock known to the world and gave it another chance. A new generation of humans that climb up to the rock – not anymore to watch out for bandits, not anymore to control the immense herds when wool was the white gold of the time – but to contemplate the infinity, to feel the turmoil and adventure of human history from on top of the WolfLands, in Deep Italy.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#10 Library By Helmut Oberritter
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#11 Big City Breaks By Gregor
Creative places to have a break at.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#12 He Story Of Preserving Heritage By Md. Arifuzzaman
This is the last remaining boat of Bengal. Traditionally it is called Malar. Its design date back 3000 years old! Due to rapid urbanization this kind of heritage is disappearing. It is very difficult to preserve this kind of big wooden hull in Bangladesh. This Malar boat is 93 feet (28m) under bamboo scaffolding- to turn a Bengali wooden boat, the bamboo scaffolding is the only method available. The rope is passed under the boat through the hole, and onto the pulleys. To overhaul this kind of traditional boat it is required more than 100 people. There are limitless steps and process to preserve this kind of Malar boat. This is why this kind of boat is extinct now a days.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#13 Summer In Yerevan By Zaven
Children in summer in Yerevan.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#14 Cathedral By Fabio Sartori
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#15 Untitled By Christian Dueren
Duisburg 2021.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#16 I Light What I Sea By Anna Devís And Daniel Rueda
Our goal with photography has always been to bring architecture closer to the people, using creativity and humor as an excuse to spread the passion architects feel for the cities they design. Instead of being relegated to the background, in our images these mundane yet beautiful structures we often take for granted are finally brought into the spotlight, getting all the attention they truly deserve.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#17 Bike Shadow By Francesco Luongo
Aerial view with a bike shadow mixed with urban geometries.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#18 Evolution By Jfk
September 2021; Portocolom (Aallorca, Spain).
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#19 Ping Pong Club By Hardibudi
Ping Pong or Table Tennis is my favorite sport. When I was young I used to be a Ping Pong player in my hometown club. The Concept is about the moment activities of Ping Pong Players in a club. I made the concept look different & unique as it represents my signature style!
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#20 Red Carpet, Twa Hotel By Syndi Pilar
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#21 Untitled By Maude Bardet
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#22 Thinking In Boxes By Fleeting_pictures
Thinking in boxes is an image combining my love for architecture and street photography.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#23 Jurassic Street By Massimiliano Faralli
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#24 Social Distancing By Jason Au
Residents of Hong Kong gather in a shopping mall atrium on a Sunday during the Covid-19 pandemic.To tackle Covid-19, the Hong Kong government has enforced by law to prohibit group gatherings of more than four persons in public places; therefore, every group of people maintained a minimum 1.5 meter ‘social distance’ from another group of people. The man with the lanyard around his neck is a compliance officer enforcing the 1.5-meter-minimum social distancing rule.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#25 Man By Ivelina Berova
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#26 Encounter By Miranda Schmitz
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#27 Carbonai By Lello Fargione
The hard work of the charcoal burners in the north of Calabria.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#28 Back To B Irqash By Jonathan Jasberg
Two men unload a camel from the back of a truck at the Birqash camel market, while another leans in to open up the passenger side door. Birqash, Egypt.
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#29 Rise Up Again By Antonino Pellicano’
Image source: urbanphotoawards
#30 Untitled By Nath-Sakura
Image source: urbanphotoawards
Follow Us