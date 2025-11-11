Artist Creates Impossible Towers Of Balanced Rocks To Meditate

We’re having a hard time deciding whether Michael Grab is an artist or a magician because he creates stunning structures by rock balancing that seem to defy the laws of physics.

These seemingly impossible structures require intense concentration and meditative focus. In the video below, Grab spends several minutes nearly frozen, making tiny adjustments until he gets all of the rocks’ seemingly defy gravity.

Over the past few years of practicing the unique art of rock stacking, simple curiosity has evolved into therapeutic ritual, a sort of meditation type, nurturing mental well-being, and artistry of design,” writes Grab in his artist statement.

 Stone Balance Demonstration by Michael Grab

