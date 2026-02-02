20 Show-Stopping Looks From The 2026 Grammys Red Carpet

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards delivered a spectacular evening of music and high fashion at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

As Trevor Noah took the stage for his sixth and final time as host, the evening celebrated a year defined by viral TikTok hits and genre-defying masterpieces.

While Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny led the nominations, the red carpet remained the ultimate battleground for cultural influence, as the stars brought their fashion statements to the red carpet.

Here are the 40 best outfits from the 2026 Grammys night. 

#1 Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle opted for a strapless blush-pink gown with a corset-style bodice that flowed into a voluminous black tulle skirt. She paired her ensemble with black gloves and half-up hair.

Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images

#2 Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne kept things classic in a floor-length black gown accented by a silver, jewel-embellished neckline.

She complemented the look with a statement diamond ring, matching earrings, yellow sunglasses, and signature short red hair parted to the side.

Image source:  Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

#3 Jordan Tyson

Tyson stepped out in a structured navy pinstriped gown featuring a plunging V-neck and a cinched, corset-style waist. She paired the full skirt with bold red earrings, slicked-back hair, and minimalist heels.

Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images

#4 Kevin Csolak

Csolak donned a deep burgundy velvet suit paired with a crisp white shirt, oversized black bow tie, and dark sunglasses. For accessories, he went for a watch, a few rings, and polished black shoes.

Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

#5 Karen Wazen

Karen Wazen shimmered in a form-fitting gold halter gown covered in fine crystal detailing that caught the light from every angle.

The sculpted bodice dipped slightly at the waist, creating a soft peplum effect before flowing into a sleek, floor-length skirt. She kept her hair slicked back.

Image source: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

#6 Lakecia Benjamin

Lakecia Benjamin looked effortlessly cool in an all-white, fringe-detailed dress. The deep V neckline and long, draped silhouette gave the outfit a sleek, modern edge while metallic ankle boots added a flash of contrast.

Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images

#7 Elin Iversen

Iversen kept things timeless in a rich red, off-the-shoulder gown. The softly draped neckline and thigh-high slit added enough drama to her silhouette, while the minimal jewelry let the color and dress do all the work.

Image source: John Shearer/Getty

#8 Shana Render

Shana Render stepped out in a strapless, gold sequined gown with a plunging cutout that kept the ensemble sleek and body-hugging.

She paired the sparkle with long, glossy black waves worn to one side.

Image source:  Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

#9 Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall wore a structured, strapless red corset gown with an embossed, scale-like texture that cinched the waist and flared into a fitted mermaid skirt.

She styled it with voluminous curly hair, a delicate choker necklace, red open-toe heels, and minimal rings.

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

#10 Gino The Ghost

The Ghost opted for a cropped, emerald-green jacket with black embroidered detailing, paired with a black shirt and high-waisted trousers. He finished the look with glossy black loafers, tinted rectangular sunglasses, and slicked-back hair.

Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

#11 Reem Kanj

Reem Kanj donned a sharp, oversized black suit with a deep-plunging blazer worn without a top underneath.

The relaxing tailoring and wide-leg trousers were complemented with a diamond choker and open-toe heels.

Image source: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

#12 Fab Morvan

Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

#13 Jessie Jo Dillon

Image source: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

#14 Erin Bentlage

Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

#15 Lola Clark

Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

#16 Michelle Williams

Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images

#17 Angélique Kidjo

Image source: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

#18 Ali Wong

Image source: Christina House/Getty Images

#19 Sussan Mourad

Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images

#20 Angela Benson

Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images

#21 Rita Wilson

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

#22 Courtney Adanna

Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images

