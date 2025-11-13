These 30 Quotes From Ancient Pompeii Graffiti Prove Just How Little We Changed Over 2000 Years

If you thought that modern-day teenagers invented graffiti and inappropriate depictions of private male parts on walls – think again. Just recently, archaeologists found a 1,800-year-old drawing of penis near Hadrian’s Wall which proved once again that some things just never change. Asides from these cheeky drawings, scholars are documenting ancient graffiti and writings on the walls. They began making copies of Latin inscriptions throughout the ancient Roman world, including Pompeii, in the late 1800s. Sadly, today, more than 90 percent of Pompeii’s graffiti has been lost due to exposure to the elements. However, thanks to the 19th century scholars and translators, we have a beautiful list of funny, cheeky and bold wall inscriptions dating back to 2,000 years ago.

More info: Pompeiana

#1

Weep, you girls. My penis has given you up. Now it penetrates men’s behinds. Goodbye, wondrous femininity!

#2

If anyone does not believe in Venus, they should gaze at my girl friend

#3

On April 19th, I made bread

Image source: Carlo Raso

#4

Theophilus, don’t perform oral sex on girls against the city wall like a dog

#5

Vibius Restitutus slept here alone and missed his darling Urbana

#6

A small problem gets larger if you ignore it.

#7

To the one defecating here. Beware of the curse. If you look down on this curse, may you have an angry Jupiter for an enemy.

#8

O walls, you have held up so much tedious graffiti that I am amazed that you have not already collapsed in ruin.

#9

Chie, I hope your hemorrhoids rub together so much that they hurt worse than when they every have before!

#10

I don’t want to sell my husband, not for all the gold in the world

#11

We two dear men, friends forever, were here. If you want to know our names, they are Gaius and Aulus.

#12

A copper pot went missing from my shop. Anyone who returns it to me will be given 65 bronze coins (sestertii). 20 more will be given for information leading to the capture of the thief.

#13

I screwed a lot of girls here.

Image source: Carole Raddato

#14

(Below a drawing of a man with a large nose) Amplicatus, I know that Icarus is buggering you. Salvius wrote this.

#15

Celadus the Thracian gladiator is the delight of all the girls

#16

The man I am having dinner with is a barbarian.

Image source: Carlo Raso

#17

Epaphra, you are bald!

#18

Defecator, may everything turn out okay so that you can leave this place.

#19

Phileros is a eunuch!

#20

Apollinaris, the doctor of the emperor Titus, defecated well here

#21

Samius to Cornelius: go hang yourself!

#22

Secundus defecated here three times on one wall.

#23

Lovers are like bees in that they live a honeyed life.

#24

Epaphra is not good at ball games.

#25

Aufidius was here. Goodbye.

#26

Cruel Lalagus, why do you not love me?

#27

Virgula to her friend Tertius: you are disgusting!

#28

Stronius Stronnius knows nothing!

#29

I have buggered men

#30

Whoever wants to serve themselves can go on an drink from the sea.

