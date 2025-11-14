This Unwanted Puppy Gets Another Chance At A Happy Life With A LEGO Wheelchair Made By 12 Y.O.

by

A puppy named Gracie had a rough start in her life. When she was born, her owners decided to mercilessly dump her without even giving it a second thought. The reason why she was deemed so unnecessary was a birth defect which caused her to be born without front legs. When the disabled puppy made her way into a vets office, she had no hair around her eyes and maggots crawling all over her. However, the puppy refused to give up on life and neither did the kindhearted people who rescued her.

More info: Facebook

Meet Gracie, an adorable disabled puppy whose life was improved by a handy 12-year-old boy

This Unwanted Puppy Gets Another Chance At A Happy Life With A LEGO Wheelchair Made By 12 Y.O.

Gracie was adopted by the Turney family that runs an animal shelter. Being the owners of one paralyzed dog and another who’s missing a limb, they are very familiar with raising a disabled pet.

This Unwanted Puppy Gets Another Chance At A Happy Life With A LEGO Wheelchair Made By 12 Y.O.

The only worry the family had was how to improve Gracie’s mobility. The rapidly growing puppy was not eligible for a wheelchair fitting just yet and needed an easy solution that she could grow out of.

This Unwanted Puppy Gets Another Chance At A Happy Life With A LEGO Wheelchair Made By 12 Y.O.

Luckily, 12-year-old Dylan came to the rescue. The boy crafted a makeshift wheelchair out of Legos.

This Unwanted Puppy Gets Another Chance At A Happy Life With A LEGO Wheelchair Made By 12 Y.O.

This type of wheelchair was perfect—relatively cheap and easily readjustable according to the changes of a growing puppy.

This Unwanted Puppy Gets Another Chance At A Happy Life With A LEGO Wheelchair Made By 12 Y.O.

It took a couple of weeks, but Gracie finally got used to using the wheels to move around.

This Unwanted Puppy Gets Another Chance At A Happy Life With A LEGO Wheelchair Made By 12 Y.O.

With some practice, she started walking and running around with ease.

This Unwanted Puppy Gets Another Chance At A Happy Life With A LEGO Wheelchair Made By 12 Y.O.

After she had grown a bit, the wheelchair was improved by adding bigger wheels.

This Unwanted Puppy Gets Another Chance At A Happy Life With A LEGO Wheelchair Made By 12 Y.O.

When she finally became old enough, she was fitted with an ‘adult’ wheelchair.

This Unwanted Puppy Gets Another Chance At A Happy Life With A LEGO Wheelchair Made By 12 Y.O.

With the help of her owners, including Dylan, Gracie has been leading a healthy and joyful life since she was a puppy!

Watch Gracie’s story below

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
love on the spectrum season 2 image
Meet ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 3 Newcomers Madison Marilla And Pari Kim
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2025
Artist Elegantly Captures The Fascinating Beauty Of People, Landscapes And Architecture Of Past Epochs
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Cat Becomes Nurse At Vet’s Clinic, Calms Scared Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Arrow’s Juliana Harkavy Explains Maintaining “The Soul” of the Black Canary Mantle Going Into Her Most Emotional Episodes
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2018
Exclusive Interview: Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas Discusses Biopic and Olympics
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2014
Gorgeous Footage Of Planes Taking Off And Landing In Slow Motion
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.