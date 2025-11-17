100 Gothic Tattoos To Get Some Bright Ideas From

From the painters’ canvases to the pages of writers, the Gothic style has changed and shifted throughout the years. Today, gothic tattoos might be the best representatives of this rather eye-catching style.

Ironically, these often dark and dreary optical creations come from some of the most brilliant minds. For tattoo artists, dark-colored ink is the paint, and a person’s skin is the canvas.

However, before picking the design, you might want to know the characteristics of gothic style tattoos. Luckily, works of the same style use similar elements. One of the more visible characteristics is the grim and dark themes. Many goth tattoo designs include creepy animals, holy figures, and ritualistic symbolism.

However, the use of colors — or, more correctly, the lack of them — sets these tattoos apart visually. Usually, gothic tattoos primarily use black ink. However, there are cases where a more eye-catching color gets used, and this mixture of shades can help craft some super realistic ink works.

Now that we have grasped the basics, you might go ahead and look at some gothic inkspiration. Below, we’ve compiled a goth sleeve tattoo or two for you to enjoy and described some of the most common symbols used in these creations.

As you go through the entries, make sure to upvote the ones that you liked the most. Also, don’t forget to share your opinions about the tattoos in the comments!

#1 Monster Coming Out Of The Dark Tattoo

Image source: wbtattooart

#2 Gothic Style Crow Shoulder And Chest Tattoo

Image source: fantinitattoo

#3 Love At First Sight Upper Arm Tattoo

Image source: utopiatattooshop

#4 Cathedral Calve Tattoo

Image source: comma_ttt

#5 “Defend Animals” Gothic Lettering Piece

Image source: tariameorzo

#6 “Several Curves” Eccentric Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: jeon______

#7 Custom Beetlejuice Piece

Image source: sameastwick

#8 “Petite Chrysanthème” Forearm Tattoo

Image source: tulipe.tattoo

#9 Spooky Cat Tattoo

Image source: arcstattoo

#10 Salem Upper Arm Tattoo

Image source: mattwmurray

#11 Big Ominous Raven Forearm Tattoo

Image source: hipner.magdalena

#12 Stylized Large Animal Back Piece

Image source: freeorgy

#13 Dark Aries Hand Tattoo

Image source: yztattoo_cad

#14 Framed Angel Tattoo

Image source: its_banzo

#15 Dark Lightning Body Tattoo

Image source: ladefaction

#16 Sophisticated Raven Tattoo

Image source: eunyutattoo

#17 Contrasting Girl Tattoo

Image source: inkdistrictamsterdam

#18 Spider Skull Tattoo

Image source: cassper.ink_

#19 Skull Cherries Upper Arm Tattoo

Image source: evil.chef

#20 Skulls And Snakes Full Arm Piece

Image source: arcstattoo

#21 Dragon Circle Tattoo

Image source: mammon_black

#22 Large Contrasting Octopus Tattoo

Image source: ricktattoo

#23 “Hail Cycling” Arm Tattoo

Image source: tattoosbylandon

#24 Dressed Up Girl Contrasting Tattoo

Image source: o_one_art

#25 “The Mysterious Elegance Of The Death” Arm Tattoo

Image source: evil.chef

#26 Full Back Gothic Moth Tattoo

Image source: arcstattoo

#27 Enigmatic Stag Creature Tattoo

Image source: blialcabal

#28 Mothra Large Chest Piece

Image source: lustandconsume

#29 Highly Stylized Baroque Skull Tattoo

Image source: o_one_art

#30 Holbein’s “The Advocate” Tattoo

Image source: mollyemrick

#31 “Can’t Trust No One, Even Yourself” Arm Tattoo

Image source: deadboimatti

#32 Mesmerizing Dinosaur Skeleton Full Chest Piece

Image source: bemben_tattoo

#33 Nekomata Upper Arm Piece

Nekomata are a type of cat yōkai that feature in Japanese folklore, classical kaidan, essays etc.

Image source: weiii_tattoo

#34 Headless Horseman Full Back Tattoo

Image source: old.masters.ink

#35 Grand Death Eagle Sleeve Piece

Image source: fredao_oliveira

#36 “The Bird In The Frame”

Image source: ariefasant

#37 Big Scary Fly Hand Tattoo

Image source: marco.odio

#38 Crow Sleeve Piece

Image source: angeloparente

#39 Snake Skeleton Full Arm Tattoo

Image source: _lipa_

#40 Dark Gothic Neck Tattoo

Image source: 721tattoo

#41 Freehand Skull Tattoo

Image source: heukdo__

#42 Victorian Dress Arm Tattoo

Image source: wee_lucie

#43 Stylized Bat Tattoo

Image source: megferrytattoos

#44 Devil Playing With Fire Tattoo

Image source: charmant.bourreau

#45 Hallucigenia Tattoo

Image source: arcstattoo

#46 Dark Freehand Arm Piece

Image source: 721tattoo

#47 Dark Church Leg Tattoo

Image source: blackphillip_ink

#48 Freehand Seraphim Tattoo

Image source: heukdo__

#49 “Cupid” Arm Tattoo

Image source: jeon______

#50 “Sacred Heart” Chest Tattoo

Image source: its_banzo

#51 Baroque Lion Tattoo

Image source: ariefasant

#52 Wheel Of Fortune Forearm Tattoo

Image source: ariefasant

#53 Dramatic Valkyrie Full Back Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_hwi

#54 “The Drolatic Dreams Of Pantagruel” (1565) Series Tattoo

Image source: mollyemrick

#55 Gothic Hand On A Thigh Tattoo

Image source: bakcylink

#56 Thorny Branches Elbow Tattoo

Image source: arcstattoo

#57 Dark Symmetrical Thigh Pieces

Image source: arcstattoo

#58 The Morrígan Upper Arm Tattoo

War and fate are the Morrígan’s main areas of focus, especially when it comes to predicting negative outcomes, death, or victory in battles. As part of this role, she frequently takes on the form of a crow, referred to as the badb.

Image source: weiii_tattoo

#59 Soldiers With Wings Thigh Piece

Image source: tattooist_hwi

#60 Alien “Face Hugger” Tattoo

Image source: eyepatch.tattoo_

#61 “Ornament And Architecture Reaching For The Sky” Arm Tattoo

Image source: jon108osiris

#62 Junji Ito Inspired Sleeve Tattoo

Image source: johnnyfleshtattoo

#63 Gnarly Looking Massive Leg Tattoos

Image source: ladefaction

#64 “Baby Teeth And Iris” Tattoo

Image source: _onirma

#65 Dark And Interesting Arm Piece

Image source: _darktorch_

#66 Gothic Dolphin Piece

Image source: arcstattoo

#67 “Dizzy Eyes” Tattoo Over A Tattoo

Image source: ryuji_003me

#68 Full Skull Design Tattoo

Image source: comma_ttt

#69 Attacking Eagle Tattoo

Image source: ricktattoo

#70 “Playful Fight” Contrasting Tattoo

Image source: davide.mancini

#71 “Angel Of Death” Calve Tattoo

Image source: davide.mancini

#72 Butterfly Skull Thigh Piece

Image source: ink.knox

#73 Black Widow Hand Tattoo

Image source: ink.angelsz

#74 “Insanity” Written In A Gothic Font On A Thigh Tattoo

Image source: deadboimatti

#75 Contrasting Weapon Tattoo

Image source: deadboimatti

#76 Memento Viviere Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: deadboimatti

#77 Three Gothic Crosses Arm Tattoo

Image source: chico.choo

#78 90’s Style Gothic Heart Tattoo

Image source: faerieliner

#79 Skull Behind The Ear Tattoo

Image source: stainedglassdeviltattoo

#80 Gothic Stylized Skull Tattoo

Image source: thedarkestwork

#81 Bones And Skull Traditional Tattoo

Image source: danmorristattoo

#82 “The Eyes, Chico, They Never Lie” Arm Tattoo

Image source: _donbraga

#83 Babies In A Monsters Mouth Arm Tattoo

Image source: arcstattoo

#84 Stylized Dagger Tattoo

Image source: jessdarkart

#85 Dark Gothic Cathedral Calve Tattoo

Image source: strchn

#86 Sick Moth Tattoo

Image source: cassper.ink_

#87 Bold Stylyzed Octopus Tattoo

Image source: ryuji_003me

#88 Spine Forearm Tattoo

Image source: heukdo__

#89 “Lovely Candle” Tattoo

Image source: its_banzo

#90 Strange Contrasting Arm Piece

Image source: angeloparente

#91 Red Vampire Arm Tattoo

Image source: sharon.bmash

#92 Light Gothic Statue Piece

Image source: sameastwick

#93 “Dark Art” Full Back Tattoo

Image source: gghost_tattooer

#94 Entertaining Jester Etch Tattoo

Image source: kajetankarczewski

#95 Get Blessed By This Frog Tattoo

Image source: kajetankarczewski

#96 “Shrimp With Flaming Village” Upper Thigh Tattoo

Image source: rodrigoalmanegra_tt

#97 Stylized Skull With A Chicken Foot Tattoo

Image source: presotto.tattoo

#98 Stylized Lettering With A Cherub Tattoo

Image source: 721tattoo

#99 Back Tribal Tattoo Piece

Image source: blxckink

#100 Gothic Font Tattoo

Image source: charmant.bourreau

