People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

The perfectionists of the internet have pointed out how imperfect Google’s ‘G’ is and all hell has broken loose. Turns out, it’s not only the ‘G’ that’s a problem, even a bar in Chrome’s search box has imperfections. Although the logo was redesigned only 2 years ago, the internet is buzzing and people are questioning Google’s visual decisions, but there are actually very simple reasons behind them.

“The Google logo has always had a simple, friendly, and approachable style,” the company describes its identity. “We wanted to retain these qualities by combining the mathematical purity of geometric forms with the childlike simplicity of schoolbook letter printing.”

“The final logotype was tested exhaustively at various sizes and weights for maximum legibility in all the new digital contexts.” It is set in a custom sans-serif typeface and maintains the multi-colored playfulness, a reminder that Google always tries to stay unconventional.

This explanation, however, will never satisfy true geometric perfectionists. But what about you?

More info: design.google

Google logo is triggering some perfectionists

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

So they started fixing it

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

But while people are questioning Google’s visual decisions

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

For example, the asymmetrical form of their logo

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

Image credits: r/mildlyinfuriatingIt

Its varying thickness

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

Image credits: r/mildlyinfuriatingIt

And other not-so-visible mistakes

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

Image credits: r/mildlyinfuriatingIt

There are actually very simple reasons behind them

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

“The Google logo has always had a simple, friendly, and approachable style”

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

Image credits: theloneplant

“We wanted to retain these qualities by combining the mathematical purity of geometric forms with the childlike simplicity of schoolbook letter printing”

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

“The final logotype was tested exhaustively at various sizes and weights for maximum legibility in all the new digital contexts”

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

It is set in a custom sans-serif typeface and maintains the multi-colored playfulness, a reminder that Google always tries to stay unconventional

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

This explanation, however, will never satisfy true geometric perfectionists. But what about you?

People Are Posting Google’s Design ‘Mistakes’, But There Is A Good Reason Behind Them

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
