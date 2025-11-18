30 Times People Found Such Strange Things On Google Earth, They Just Had To Share Them

Google Earth is a lot of fun to play around with in your spare time. You can visit and explore the far corners of the world during your coffee break, even if your actual vacation isn’t due for a few more months. However, you might stumble upon some truly bizarre things during your digital travels.
That’s where the popular ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies’ Facebook group comes in. Its members are all big fans of the Google Earth project and post the strange structures and cool anomalies they’ve come across while using it. We’ve collected some of the group’s most interesting featured mysteries to share with you.
Bored Panda also reached out to the team running the group, and Josie, the founder and one of its administrators, was happy to tell us all about the inspiration behind it and its success. Put on your explorers’ hats, Pandas, and let’s go!
#1 This Is The Largest Baobab In Madagascar And Is Called The ‘Tree Of Life’ Or ‘Mother Of The Forest’
#2 Cat
#3 Arizona’s Meteor Crater. Look How Close It Came To Hitting The Visitor Center!!
#4 A Local Sight In A Field
#5 Western Australia
#6 Found Where I Should Have Been Born
#7 Noor 3 In Morocco. The Mirrors Direct Light To The Tower, Where The Light Heats Up Molten Salt. The Molten Salt Creates Steam To Turn The Turbines And Run The Generators
#8 In A French Village To Slow Drivers Down
#9 Ribbit
#10 North Korea
#11 Amazon Is Going To Be Pissed When They Have To Deliver Here
#12 Here’s A Cool One In Florida
#13 Baarle, The Most Complex Border In The World. The Dutch Municipality Of Baarle-Nassau Is Home To More Than 20 Belgian Enclaves, Some Of Which Contain Dutch Enclaves
#14 Not Too Far From York. UK. On A Clear Day You Can See This From 28 Miles Away. Weird
#15 Island Shaped As A Heart In Galesnjak, Croatia
#16 Manaos Brésil
#17 Afrika
#18 A Freight Ship That Crashed Into North Sentinel Island In 1981. This Island Is Home To The Supposed Last True (Mostly Unbothered) Indigenous People On The Planet
#19 Found This A Few Years Ago
#20 The Massachusetts Chainsaw Massacre
#21 My Hometown’s Library
#22 Welcome To Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapiki-Maungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitnatahu
#23 Monuriki Island Where The Movie Cast Away Was Filmed
#24 I Found This “Man Emerging From Water” By Accident On Google Earth
#25 I Wonder What They Don’t Want Us To See, This Is Near The Athens Airport
#26 😱😱😱
#27 What Is This?
#28 I Said We’re Going Back; Back To The Future Doc!
#29 Some May Say That What Started Out As A Heartfelt Tribute To Otis Redding, Somehow Went Very Very Wrong….. To View This Go To 32°33’26.24″N 83°49’29.38″W, Then Go Back In Time To March 2017
#30 It’s Categorized As A Synagogue
