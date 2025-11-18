29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google’s AI Overview Is A Joke

by

It’s been only a few weeks since Google introduced ‘AI Overview’ in its search engine, but the public criticism has already been overwhelming.

And rightfully so. On paper, the feature should present a quick summary of helpful answers to questions at the top of the page. For example, if someone wants to know how to tie a tie, they ought to receive a clear and concise step-by-step guide on the most popular knots.

But the reality is very different. Social media users have shared a huge variety of screenshots showing the AI tool giving funny, incorrect, and downright concerning responses.

Continue scrolling to check them out, and don’t miss the conversation we had with Dr. Toby Walsh — you’ll find it in between the pictures.

#1

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: JEREMIAH JOHNSON

#2

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: screenshothq

#3

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: TheHappyPriest

#4

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: blackforager

#5

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: PixelButts

#6

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: notthertenews

#7

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

#8

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

#9

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: YoungbloodJoe

#10

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: JeremiahDJohns

#11

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

#12

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: zachsilberberg

#13

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: veryimportant

#14

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

#15

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

#16

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: mmitchell_ai

#17

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: ErinEARoss

#18

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

#19

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: JeremiahDJohns

#20

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: LinusTech

#21

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: GraphCrimes

#22

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: dril

#23

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: edzitron

#24

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

#25

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: sairahul1

#26

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: JeremiahDJohns

#27

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: quantumsapphx

#28

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: pixelkitties

#29

29 Hilariously Wrong Answers That Prove Google&#8217;s AI Overview Is A Joke

Image source: JeremiahDJohns

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Books Should Pandas Read During Pride Month? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
People Are Posting Pics Of Their Plants’ Hilarious Dramatic Behavior (18 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin Season 1 Episode 22 Review: “Chapter Twenty-Two”
3 min read
May, 12, 2015
30 Rumors About Celebrities That People Were Aware Of Before The News Came Out
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Photographed Industrial Art Around New York (9 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Stacey Dash Out at Fox News Network: Internet Rejoices
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.