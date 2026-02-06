Viral Theory Claims Epstein May Still Be Alive After Sleuths Make Bombshell Fortnite Connection

A bizarre theory has emerged surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s demise after internet sleuths claimed that a gaming account bearing a username matching the disgraced financier’s moniker remained active until recently.

According to the conjecture, the account was used to play Fortnite, a popular video game among children available on platforms including Xbox One and PlayStation 5.

The renewed speculation is based on the release of the latest batch of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice on January 31.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s** trafficking charges, with his passing officially ruled a su**ide.

Activity on a Fortnite account has fueled online speculation that Jeffrey Epstein may still be alive

Image credits: Rick Friedman/Getty Images

The US Department of Justice released 3.5 million pages of evidence related to Jeffrey Epstein and his associates on Saturday. 

Among those pages was a YouTube receipt issued to the controversial figure in October 2014 detailing his platform username as “littlestjeff1.”

Image credits: Fortnite

According to Pirat Nation, an X handle dedicated to disseminating tech, viral, political, film, and gaming news, the username, when entered on Fortnite Tracker, a third-party statistics site, matched with a profile that remained active well into 2026.

Image credits: Pirat_Nation

The profile has several achievements to its name, including a Silver 1 rank in Chapter 5, Season 1 of Battle Royale, which came out in December 2023.

This led the internet to believe that Epstein was still alive and that he is indeed the person behind the “littlestjeff1” Fortnite username.

“The concept of finding out Jeffrey Epstein is alive all because of a Fortnite tracker is f**king ki**ing me,” a netizen remarked about the conspiracy theory.

Image credits: Pirat_Nation

“Do you know how insane it would be if it got confirmed that Epstein was alive this entire time because of Fortnite?” another added.

“It is more likely someone got access to the account due to a data breach,” a third opined, with a fourth corroborating the sentiment by sharing their personal experience when their Fortnite account was hacked and used for three years.

Image credits: GrainStats

Image credits: coaiecrete

The latest dump of the Epstein files confirmed that Epstein was a Fortnite enthusiast, with a document showing he purchased V-Bucks, the game’s in-house currency, in May 2019.

Image credits: Pirat_Nation

The disclosure also confirmed that Epstein’s Xbox Live account was permanently suspended in 2013 because of his status as a s** offender.

The Fortnite handle that fueled the theory about Epstein’s survival, meanwhile, has now been made private, meaning it is no longer available to track.

Speculation about Epstein being alive was not based solely on the suspected Fortnite account

Image credits: Pirat_Nation

A photo has gone viral on social media, allegedly showing Epstein with long grey hair and a beard, wearing sunglasses.

“Is it possible that Epstein is in witness protection and very much alive?” a netizen probed after viewing the image, while another added, “I do not normally fold over these types of photos, but bro, either I am too confused, and everything is looking like p*do Epstein, or that actually is him.”

Image credits: s0uthrising

Image credits: Dndbreakfast

“I believe it,” said a third, explaining that no one with as much money as Epstein would hang themselves in jail.

“That is him for sure,” remarked a fourth, with a fifth user asserting, “He is definitely alive.”

Image credits: Joe Schildhorn/Getty Images

The photo, which came alongside the caption claiming it was taken in Israel, however, is algorithmically produced, per some netizens.

“This picture going around is fake and AI-created,” specifically made using Gemini, one X user noted.

Image credits: SrPeters

They shared an alternate version of the photo where the alleged watermark of the Google AI chatbot was visible at the bottom.

Days before his demise, Epstein had detailed why he would never take his own life

Image credits: Stoney420p

Image credits: teesmmm

Prison notes concerning Epstein’s time at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in NYC were shared by the DOJ on Saturday. 

The notes mentioned a possible self-h**m attempt by Epstein on July 23, 2019. At the time, Epstein told the authorities that “he could not remember” what happened on the day in question because of his sleep apnea.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

A psychological observation dated July 26, 2019, mentioned Epstein did not like pain and had never attempted to harm himself.

A s**cide risk assessment made on August 1, 2019, meanwhile, stated that Epstein viewed self-termination unfavorably, as it went against his Jewish faith.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

“Overall, his current protective factors override his risk factors for s**cidality. He is currently psychologically stable. He denied feeling hopeless. He is reporting positive future plans and reasons to live for,” the assessment concluded.

Documents released by the DOJ also detail that Epstein denied having sui**dal thoughts on August 8, 2019, two days before he was found hanging in his cell.

“Even his username is creepy,” a netizen reacted to the Fortnite handle allegedly linked to Epstein

Image credits: ritz_fi

Image credits: GallFAM4

Image credits: addctdchameleon

Image credits: rareAURA9

Image credits: BackBingers

Image credits: InfoBlendd

Image credits: MvelohEnhleh

Image credits: Sampet00

Image credits: EzraOnTheLow

Image credits: mistor

Image credits: HombreGentil

Image credits: Cash_Lockwood

Image credits: Saskiaaa_____

Image credits: KidayaG

Patrick Penrose
