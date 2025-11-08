“Irish People Are Generally Very Funny”: 35 Good Stereotypes People Heard About Their Countries

Let’s be very clear about one simple thing. Stereotypes, even when they seem positive on the surface level, can still be harmful and depersonalizing. The real world is much more nuanced and complex than the overly exaggerated assumptions folks make about each other’s countries and cultures. And yet, many of these generalizations continue to persist.
In a viral discussion sparked by u/Grouchy_Welder8068 on ‘Ask The World,’ people revealed the positive (yet wrong) stereotypes that others have about individuals from their countries. Keep scrolling to read about their experiences. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with the author of the thread, u/Grouchy_Welder8068.
#1 Philippines
That everyone’s so friendly here. Well, there’s some merit to it, but the way foreigners describe it is so exaggerated.
It’s only because most of the Filipinos don’t know how to be rude in English. Once you start learning Tagalog, or other local languages, your opinion will surely change.
Image source: FewExit7745, nunezimage / Envato
#2 France
That we do a LOT of r̶i̶o̶t̶s̶ strikes, which is true, but it depends on the professions.
Image source: I_dont_Know-25, drazenphoto / Envato
#3 Sweden
We are all hot.
Image source: euejeidjfjeldje, Getty Images / Unsplash
#4 Ireland
A lot of untrue ones tbh. Irish people are seen to be welcoming and kind but i really dont think thats the standard here.
I do think the stereotype that irish people are generally very funny is true though.
Image source: Historical_Cable_450, Pressmaster / Envato
#5 Canada
We have a reputation as being nice and friendly.
Image source: anon, yanishevskaanna / Envato
#6 France
Depends on the reputation we have in that country (lol)
Mostly that we have sense of style and a good eye for nice things.
Image source: hiding-from-my-kids, tehhydina / Envato
#7 England
We love queueing and drinking tea.
Image source: MysteryNews4, seventyfourimages / Envato
#8 Hong Kong
We’re hardworking, good at math, warm and friendly, and have good food.
Image source: SchweppesCreamSoda, bluejeanimages / Envato
#9 South Korea
We are good at video games.
Also we look attractive and dress stylishly (mostly due to Kpop).
Image source: CommercialChart5088, scopioimages / Envato
#10 Germany
People say we are punctual. When I‘m punctual I have to wait 10 minutes for the others tho.
Image source: Qualitativ-hochwerti, wear-it-out / Envato
#11 Brazil
That we will find a way to control any object, of any size, of any weight, flawlessly and beautifully with our feet. Yet I can’t even dribble past a cone.
Image source: Dependent_Divide_625, Nigel Msipa
#12 Finland
We don’t waste words. Say what you want to say, silence is golden.
Personal space and privacy are a given. Being quiet isn’t rude, not everyone has to be extroverted.
Image source: Mosh83, Zulfugar Karimov
#13 Portugal
In countries with big Portuguese communities, people usually say Portuguese are a hardworking, humble folk. For tourists coming here, it’s more on the line of people being very warm and hospitable.
Image source: dsilva_Viz, josecarloscerdeno / Envato
#14 Sweden
Apparently our language sounds like we’re singing.
Image source: GainPotential, baffos / Envato
#15 Scotland
Brave.
Image source: ThenSignature7082, Arnaud Mariat
#16 India
Our food is great , and we are welcoming are the only two that have withstood the test of time along with a few others.
Image source: TheBlackeyIsOnline, Monika Borys
#17 Indonesia
YouTube tutorials that solve the most specific technical issues in just a few minutes, or explain math/science concepts better than actual teachers/professors.
Image source: Sufficient-Push6210, Spenser Sembrat / Unsplash
#18 USA
I think we have a reputation for being easy to make small talk with and that our customer service is top notch. Also that we all have nice smiles but that one doesn’t seem as common as it used to be.
Image source: Southernor85, leikapro / Envato
#19 Canada, USA, UK
For Canada, the prominent good stereotype is that we are nice.
For the US, the prominent good stereotype is that we get stuff done. (Who can? Ameri-can!)
For the UK, the prominent good stereotype is that we are stoic in the face of adversity. (‘Tis but a scratch!).
Image source: Traditional_Ask262, Ali Tawfiq
#20 Germany
That we are industrious and punctual.
Image source: Akeno2000, Getty Images
#21 Philippines
Filipinos are mostly nurses? It shows that Filipinos will care for you. Families don’t put their elderly parents in nursing homes.
Image source: maroonmartian9, Getty Images
#22 Spain
It’s either heavy party-goers who take a siesta or deeply rooted devout Catholics.
Often, both at the same time.
Image source: Human-Ad2331, Sandra Seitamaa
#23 USA
Apparently we have very white teeth.
Image source: InorganicTyranny, halo Garcia
#24 USA
I think (hope) Americans are still viewed as extremely helpful on an individual basis. For example if your luggage pops open accidentally on the New York subway all the American bystanders will help you pick up the things that fell out. People in Paris on the metro or London on the tube wouldn’t do that.
Image source: GeneralBid7234, Lazy_Bear / Envato
#25 India
That Indian women own 11% of gold that’s more gold than any other government or entity which is true.
Image source: anon, INS Vikrant
#26 USA
Americans will generally invite a new friend over for dinner, even if they don’t have a lot of food. Make extra biscuits, whatever it takes.
Image source: Technical_Air6660, Mae Mu
#27 Finland
That we’re trustworthy.
Image source: Waddledoodoodoo, Tapio Haaja
#28 Indonesia
We’re warm and friendly.
Image source: bosbubalis
#29 Finland
I believe the one stereotype is that Finns deliver on our promises.
Image source: herrawho
#30 Poland
We’re very hospitable and friendly.
Image source: _Specific_Boi_
#31 Dominican Republic
Good at baseball and funny.
Image source: Masterank1
#32 Scotland
Hospitality i guess? I heard people view us as very standoffish but also very hospitable when asked.
Image source: Monty423
#33 USA
Casual culture. Free water with ice. People hold doors open for each other.
Image source: MagicPigeonToes, Jessica Mangano
#34 USA
That “Southern Hospitality” is a real thing around here. Sometimes.. It is, but no, the only thing your getting is a trip to the hospital for stepping on my yard. Anywhere else, I’d say we’re friendly and easy to talk to. Just not in my house.
Image source: pinocoyo, Stephanie Berbec
#35 USA
That we are easy going , are approachable in terms of talking to strangers , we say thank you a lot ..
Image source: welding_guy_from_LI, Victoria Romulo
