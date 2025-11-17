50 Awesome Bosses That Proved There’s No Need To Be A Jerk To Run A Company (New Pics)

It doesn’t take a lot to ruin a good thing. Or any thing, for that matter. A single bad managerial figure can destroy a good vibe at any workplace and also potentially scar you for life in more ways than one. But, believe it or not, bad bosses aren’t all that common.
Contrary to what r/AntiWork leads many to believe, bad bosses are actually in the minority. Depending on how you approach it, it’s roughly 13% of employees who reflect on their bosses as being truly sucky. Mostly in Europe. So, where are all the good guy bosses at? This list, of course!
Scroll down to check out some of the most gosh-darn brilliant examples of bosses out there, as shared by happy employees across the internet.
#1 A Boss Who Understands
Image source: PhenomenalPancake
#2 My Dog Goes To Work With Me Every Day And My Bosses Gave Him A Christmas Bonus
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Our Boss Makes Us Breakfast Every Wednesday Without Fail. It Really Helps With The Morale
Image source: DatNick1988
#4 Amazing Boss
Image source: eltheriault
#5 Standing Up To Karens! I Wish More Businesses Backed Their Staff This Way
Image source: DivineMs_M
#6 I Confided In My New Manager How Much I’m Struggling Mentally With My New Job. I Also Commented On How Much I Loved Her Pin Badges. This Was On My Desk This Morning
Image source: IdgePidge
#7 My Boss Gave Free Clothes To People Who Lost Their Home
Image source: 0sha_n
#8 My Boss Stood By Me The Whole Time I Had Cancer Treatment, So For Christmas, I Made Him This
Image source: SummerOfRoverandom
#9 My Boss Encouraged Me To Paint At Work Since It’s Been So Quiet
Image source: reddit.com
#10 The Best Way To Announce A Promotion
Image source: cosmicityy_
#11 What A Lovely Morning Surprise From My Bosses
Image source: MakeSandwichesNotWar
#12 My Boss Being A Total Bro About Spending Time With A Family
Image source: TheWardenOfFive
#13 My Girlfriend Just Received This Email From Her Boss. She Works At A Grocery Store And They Are Taking Care Of Her In The Midst Of Coronavirus
Image source: snwbrdrmidget15
#14 My Boss Recently Rescued An Injured Hummingbird. It Loves Being Fed Sugar Water Through An Eye Dropper
Image source: ddecay55
#15 I Had Mentioned That We Were Having Financial Difficulties At Work To My Boss. I Didn’t Expect This At All And Almost Went Full Cry Mode At Work
Image source: jbrown132
#16 I Had To Quit My Delivery Job Today Due To Depression, And This Is How My Manager Responded
Image source: bikepunxx
#17 My Boyfriend’s Boss Had This Helmet Made For Him While Working In Egypt
Image source: caitlinrb
#18 My Boss Is A Gem And Leaves Snacks And Drinks For Delivery Drivers
Image source: reddit.com
#19 My Awesome Boss Went To America For A Month. I Got A Month Off With A Pay, And She Brought Back These For Me
Image source: jezzlekezzle
#20 My Boss Handed Me My Paycheck With This Included. He Continually Goes Above And Beyond For Me, And I’ve Only Been Employed With Him For Just Under A Year. He’s A Good Man
Image source: reddit.com
#21 I Have To Work On Christmas Day, So My Employer Has Given Everyone Who’s Working Today A Christmas Hamper With Goods
Image source: eurfryn
#22 My Boss Sent These Cookies To Me During The Lockdown
Image source: uhcougars1151
#23 This Boss Who Appreciates His Staff
Image source: Mimis Page
#24 My Boss Gave My Coworker A New Monitor. He Didn’t Get Caught Doing Anything, He’s Just Blind As Hell
Image source: Narkolepse
#25 This Is My Boss, Running Nearly A $200 Million Dollar Company, Emailing The Whole Company
Image source: reddit_dis_dik
#26 My Boss Stole My Car And Got My Tire Fixed Without Me Even Noticing
Image source: poppy17seed
#27 My Awesome Boss
Image source: Ebelplant
#28 I Work At Construction, And My Boss Gave Another Meat Platter This Year In Time For The Holidays
Image source: SoDakZak
#29 Getting Positive Feedback From My Boss Validates Years Of Hard Work. Kindness And Appreciation Allow One To Achieve Even More
Image source: maaalicelaaamb
#30 I Was Having A Rough Day At Work So My Manager Brought Me A Bouquet
Image source: squidikuru
#31 Further Evidence That My Wife’s Boss Has A Sense Of Humor. This Is Her Christmas Card
Image source: UnforcedErrer
#32 My Boss Mailed Me This After Two Years At My Newest Job. Complete 180 From The Last Job I Was At
Image source: farkleboy
#33 Today, I Got A $10,000 Quote On The Cost Of What Needs To Be Done To My Teeth. It Made Me Feel Even More Helpless. But My Boss Is Taking Care Of This For Me, Free Of Charge
Image source: born2stab
#34 Wholesome Boss
Image source: simonHaykin
#35 I’m An Intern At A Fashion Magazine. My Boss Asked If I Liked Lipsticks And Handed Me A Bag Of Free Samples
All lipsticks were in different shades, but the brand was something like luxury lipstick. I only took 5 because I’m in an office full of ladies, but I did get in there first and got a good pick.
Image source: russian-red
#36 My Boss Gets It
Image source: tnv21
#37 “Made Some Care Packages For The Employees. They Are Coming In From 12-2 To Pick Up, And Then We Are Going To Have A Movie Night Tonight On Netflix Party”
My old boss made care packages for his employees since they were closed. He truly cares about his workers!
Image source: xPenguinHD
#38 My Boss Cured And Smoked Some Meat For Him And His Family. He Gave Me This Today At Work. What A Legend
Image source: constellationkaos
#39 Food Retail Is A Nightmare At The Moment, But This Response From My Manager Is Perfect. Thanks, Boss, It Really Means A Lot To Me
Image source: Chips86
#40 My Boss Rushed Out To Get Me A Last Minute Birthday Present. He Came Back With This. I Was Not Disappointed
Image source: jfentonnn
#41 My Boss Is Paying For My Car Repair
Image source: Echoris09
#42 My Boss Gave Me This The Other Day. She Knows How I Feel About Halloween
Image source: Jessegurl808
#43 My Daughter Was Admitted To The Hospital Hours Before I Was Due To Leave On Work Travel. No Questions, My Boss Offered To Call The Hotel And Adjust My Reservation For Me
Image source: niteowl183
#44 For All Of You With Incompetent Bosses I Apologize. This Was On My Desk When I Came In Today
“I know It’s been a long, tough week for all of you. Especially the guys who stayed late for patch Tuesday. Take an extra hour for lunch and enjoy.
-Chris R.”
Image source: winstonsmithwannabe
#45 When You Stayed Behind At Work, And Your Boss Nicks A Bun From The Bosses’ Break Room For You As A Thanks
Image source: Gaming_with_Hui
#46 My Boss Leaving Notes On My Paychecks
Image source: Hai_kitteh_mow
#47 At Work I’m Known For Being A Bit Of A Tea Freak, And For Christmas My Boss Got Me 2 Tins Of My Favorite Type And Brand Of Loose Leaf
Image source: Killshotarcher
#48 I Got This From My Boss At Work. I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Received Such A Positive Words From Anyone Else I’ve Ever Worked With
Image source: justlooking033
#49 My Boss Got Me An Early Birthday Cake Delivered To The Office Today. Can’t Wait To Go Home And Dig In
Image source: Lynx-Uganda
#50 I’m A Student Working For A Chain Of Sushi Restaurant. I Got A Gift Card From My Boss For New Years. I Probably Won’t Get To Eat Like This Until The Graduation
Image source: mhaom
#51 I Reached Out To My Boss, Thinking My Request For Overtime Would Be Denied, Since I’m Still In My 90 Day Probation. This Was His Response
I recently had a kid, and have been struggling even with my new job that pays decently. I’m literally crying right now and know my boss cares enough to break rules to help.
Image source: francoeyes
