New Ad Shows The Reality Of Lactating Breasts And It’s Set To Air During The Golden Globes

Every year, companies spend millions on thirty-second commercials to be aired during the Oscars and Golden Globes, where everyone is glued to their screens. But ABC, the Oscars’ host network, banned Frida Mom’s raw ad last year which featured a mother using the bathroom in visible pain after giving birth.
This year, the female hygiene brand is back with a new un-airbrushed commercial that’s set to be aired during the Golden Globes. And Frida Mom pushed it a step forward yet again by showing what’s thought to be the first depiction of real moms’ lactating breasts.
The “Stream of Lactation” is a genuine and graphic clip that reveals the daily struggles of being a new mom. “Enough is enough. It’s time to care for your breasts, not just your baby—with Frida Mom,” announces the slogan and it truly sounds like a breath of fresh air in a society where motherhood is represented as something sterile and needlessly polished.
This commercial which first depicts real lactating breasts is set to air during Golden Globes 2021
Image credits: Frida Mom
Image credits: Frida Mom
To find out more about the viral “Stream of Lactation” commercial, Bored Panda reached out to Kristin Martinez, PR representative for Frida Mom. Kristin told us that the video is really “a universal depiction of the realities that women and their breasts – breastfeeding or not – go through postpartum.”
“The video features real, postpartum women going through the emotional and physical journey with their own babies. The goal, similar to Frida Mom’s postpartum anthem, is to show that women are not alone in what they are going through and Frida Mom is here to prepare and support them.”
Image credits: Frida Mom
Image credits: Frida Mom
And the key message of the commercial offers a fresh perspective on motherhood. By putting mom and her health before milk, it debunks the expectation that women should prioritize milk-making and breast-feeding over their own well-being. But such an expectation is not only harmful to a mother who’s expected to produce milk for six months and even more, it’s deeply unethical.
Moreover, producing milk is often portrayed as a given in our society without giving a second thought to a very delicate time in a woman’s life which brings both physical and emotional challenges. And they are far from comfortable and pretty.
Image credits: Frida Mom
Image credits: Frida Mom
It all comes down to the fact that in our society, “mothers are conditioned to focus entirely on the needs of their babies when they’re born,” says Kristin.
“Much of the discussion about breastfeeding has to do with nourishing the baby, rather than making the mother comfortable. And so the reality is that women are blindsided by the physicality of breastfeeding – raw nipples, uterine contractions, painful clogs – no one tells you that it can be as painful as your vaginal recovery. It’s all part of the postpartum physical experience.”
Image credits: Frida Mom
Here is the full video of Frida Mom’s commercial that has been going viral lately
Kristin explained that Frida Mom is essentially “‘un-hacking’ the hacks by creating a line of products that meaningfully improve archaic Youtube solutions and prioritize a woman’s comfort above all else.”
The Frida Mom brand launched in 2019 with its key mission to “address the pain points and realities of parenting,” said Kristin. At the moment, the brand is taking on breast care and “exposing the pain points of breastfeeding, regardless of what stage of that journey women are on whether she’s nursing, pumping, weaning, or choosing to never start at all.”
Frida Mom is a female hygiene brand that aims at debunking common unrealistic myths about motherhood
Image credits: Frida Mom
According to Chelsea Hirschorn, the CEO of Frida Mom, the reality of producing milk is much more harsh than we’d like to think.
“The reality is that women are blindsided by the physicality of breastfeeding—raw nipples, uterine contractions, painful clogs—no one tells you that it can be as painful as your vaginal recovery. It’s all part of the postpartum physical experience—but it never gets any air time because the end supposedly justifies the means. The two don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”
Meanwhile, Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales at NBCUniversal Ann Scheiner said in a statement: “At NBCUniversal, we are passionate about bringing to life authentic portrayals of women and sharing their stories with people around the world. We are committed to using our platform to share ‘HER’ story—the story of so many women—and are proud to spotlight the joys and challenges of motherhood with this groundbreaking new creative from Frida Mom.”
