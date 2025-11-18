Top 250 Labrador Retriever Names for Your New Puppy

Are you looking for the perfect name for your Golden Retriever and having trouble deciding? Look no further for great labrador names! We have compiled a comprehensive list of 250 Golden Retriever names, arranged in accordance with popularity, to help you choose the right name for your golden friend.
Whether you prefer traditional names or something more unique, this list has options to suit every Golden Retriever’s personality.
Golden Retrievers are among the most beloved and famous breeds, with names like Charlie, Cooper, Bella, and Daisy – a sweet and timeless choice, perfect for female labs with a gentle disposition.
For more unique options that will turn heads, we’ve rounded up the best picks for your golden retriever. Whether you’ve got a puppy or a mini golden retriever with a cream and white coat or fetching golden fur, you’ll surely find the ideal dog name that suits their personality.
Tips for Naming your Labrador Retriever:
Most Popular Golden Retriever Dog Name Ideas
Look no further if you’re searching for the top Golden Retriever names. Here is a compilation of the top 10 best Golden Retriever names beloved by owners worldwide:
These names are adored by Golden Retriever parents and are popular choices for dogs of various breeds. Whether you prefer a traditional name or seek something more unique, these popular Golden Retriever names will be a fantastic fit for your furry friend.
Best Female Golden Retriever Name Ideas
If you have a female Golden Retriever, you may want to choose a cute and feminine name that suits her personality.
Here, we bring you the most endearing and trendy names for your furry friend. From famous Golden Retriever names to popular dog breeds, we have compiled a comprehensive list of female Golden Retriever names that are sure to grab your attention:
These names are adorable and reflect the lovable nature of golden retrievers. Choose a name that captures the essence of your golden girl and showcases her unique personality.
Best Male Golden Retriever Names
If you have a male Golden Retriever, you’re probably searching for a name that perfectly matches his playful and energetic nature. Look no further! We’ve curated a list of the best boy Golden Retriever names just for you.
Chocolate Labrador Names
If you’re looking for inspiration, we have gathered a list of unique Chocolate Labrador names that pay tribute to their gorgeous coat color. Here are some of our favorites:
Yellow Labrador Names:
Yellow labs are unique in color, so their names should be as interesting as their color. Here are some options:
Black Labrador Names
The black color is the most common yet sleek and beautiful coat color of a Labrador. Here are some options to consider:
Red, Cream, or White Golden Retriever Names
If you’re lucky enough to own a beautiful red Golden Retriever or a cream and white Golden Retriever, you’ll want to choose a name that reflects their stunning coat colors.
Popular Food-Inspired Names for Golden Retrievers
If you want your golden retriever to have a commonly recognized name, then picking a popular food name could be a great choice.
Human Names for Labradors
Some owners like their buddies to be called by the same human names they are used to.
Celebrity Golden Retriever Names:
Have you ever wondered what famous Golden Retrievers are named? Look no further! From Mariah Carey’s Cha Cha to Taylor Swift’s Benjamin Button, celebrity Golden Retriever names are as unique as their owners.
If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones, you’ll love hearing that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s pup bears the same name as the show’s protagonist – Sansa
Unique Golden Retriever Names
Are you looking for a fun and unique name to make your Golden Retriever stand out?
Cute Golden Retriever Names:
Looking for some adorable names that define the cuteness of your golden buddy? Lab names have a charm of their own.
These names suit your red Golden Retriever perfectly and showcase its gorgeous fur. You could even choose a name that combines its fur color and charming personality traits.
Remember, when choosing a name for your dog, make sure it’s something you love and that suits them well. Your furry friend will grow into their name; before you know it, it will become part of their identity. Happy naming!
