Meet Golden Retriever Who Brings ‘Gifts’ To Comfort Crying Foster Puppies

Just when we think dogs couldn’t possibly get any sweeter, another viral moment proves otherwise. When foster puppies start crying, animal lovers usually drop everything to offer comfort. But for one experienced rescue advocate who has fostered more than 200 puppies, she barely needs to step in before her Golden Retriever, Daisy, decides she couldn’t wait around and takes full charge of nanny duties.
This sweet Golden Retriever refuses to wait around and takes nanny duties into ‘her own paws’
In a heartwarming viral clip, a sweet Golden Retriever demonstrates her deeply empathetic and protective instincts. The heart-melting video opens on the dog sitting patiently outside a closed door, surrounded by a quirky pile of offerings: three stuffed toys, a shoe, and a bra. As the tiny foster puppies yip from the other side, the scene’s text overlay explains, “The foster puppies are crying behind that door… so my Golden Retriever brought them three toys, a shoe, and a bra.”
Noel Aph (not the actual photo)
The dog is seen bringing three stuffed toys, a shoe, and a bra
Knowing her foster siblings were safe, Daisy the Golden Retriever still took her nanny role seriously. While the toys made total sense, viewers quickly pointed out the endearing logic behind her clothing choices. Commenters noted that items like shoes and bras carry the owner’s reassuring scent, meaning the thoughtful dog was likely sharing what brings her comfort to help calm the little ones down.
Instead of walking away, the caring dog stayed posted by the door to reassure the new pups. Commenters quickly flooded the video with praise, with one viewer writing, “We do not deserve dogs,” while another noted the pooch was simply letting the puppies know they were safe and loved.
Mathew Coulton (not the actual photo)
“Absolutely no puppies were in distress”, the foster mum said in an explanatory video
While the video sparked widespread joy, it also drew a few unpleasant comments from critical viewers questioning why the puppies were separated. The experienced foster mom quickly posted follow-up videos to clear up any confusion.
As she explained, the little “toddler” pups were in no way in distress: they were cozy inside a comfortable, fully equipped playpen (dog playroom). They were simply yipping out of excitement because they heard their foster mom walking around the house.
Amy McCormack (not the actual photo)
Amy McCormack (not the actual photo)
Keeping them behind the closed door was a standard safety quarantine protocol to protect both the new rescues and the owner’s resident dogs until medical checks could rule out potential contagious illnesses.
TRAVIS WHITE (not the actual photo)
Moments like this prove why animal lovers agree “We do not deserve dogs”
Rajesh S Balouria (not the actual photo)
The touching video, paired with the caption “Golden Retrievers are so helpful!”, has quickly gone viral. Animal lovers flooded the comments to praise the canine caregiver, pointing out how perfectly the moment captures classic Golden traits: their gentle instincts, high emotional intelligence, and famous “soft mouth” retrieving skills, here used to deliver pure comfort, care, and unconditional love.
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