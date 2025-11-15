My Paintings Show Their Hidden Meanings When In The Dark (22 Pics)

I am Vivien Szaniszlo, and painting is my passion. After 10 years of break, I began to paint again in the last two years. I often used the colors bright and powerful, I always loved work with them. Since I was a kid I see the numbers, the letters, so in this way the words and concepts in diverse colors in my mind. These things didn’t change while I grew up. I just remembered easier in the school on the dates, items or on the text details with help of colors. It was natural for me. I never told anyone, just nowadays. I didn’t know that it has any importance. So lately was turned out, that I have Grapheme-color synesthesia. This capability is an advantage in the art because I need to think just a little bit how to put the colors on canvas, I feel there will be the right point for them.
Usually I work with oil, watercolor, but I like to getting know new materials. It is always challenging if people start new things. This was the very first time, when I painted with “glow-in-the-dark colors”, and I loved every single minutes! It seemed like an exciting journey to another world, it was like some kind of magic to me.
After the first testes, I thought, it can be a good thing if my paintings will be colorful in the night as in the daylight. And then I wanted to put a meaning and interesting twist in them. I had an idea; I would like to create pictures that are not the same in the daytime as in the darkness. In this case, I can smuggle two paintings in one. I tried to hide a secret in every piece, what show clearly just when the sun goes down. The synesthesia helped me a lot to navigate in the colors in the dark. I would like to encourage everyone to try something new because you can get a lot of positive energy!
I hope you will find pleasure in my glow-in-the-dark paintings! I am wishing a lot of magically moment to all!
