Wholesome Photoshoot Where Dad And Daughter Are Both Dressed In Tutus Is Going Viral

A father’s love for their child can take many forms. Like reading the same bedtime story three times in a row. Or checking underneath the bed for any monsters (and then politely asking them to leave). Or even wearing a pink ballet tutu with her for a wholesome and adorable family photoshoot.
Professional photographer Jenn Floyd from Texas took these family photos of Casey Fields and his 1-year-old daughter Lyla both wearing pink tutus which were hand-made by the little girl’s mother whom Casey co-parents with.
The cute photos quickly went viral with people exclaiming how sweet the photo ideas are and complimenting Casey for being brave enough to wear a dress. Scroll down for Bored Panda’s interview with photographer Jenn about what it was like working with Casey.
According to photographer Jenn, Casey was a tad nervous about being in a tutu when the photoshoot started. Fortunately, he quickly got over it. “Casey was nervous at first because of the tutu, but he quickly loosened up and fell into his role as an involved father, which comes very naturally to him.”
The photographer noted that everyone feels “blessed” due to all the positive feedback they got. “It was a cute idea that we hoped would simply bring a smile to our friends’ hearts; we had no idea it would bring a smile to the nation!”
Jenn, a mother to 3 boys who started pursuing photography full time in 2016, revealed to Bored Panda that she wanted to be a photographer for as long as she can remember: “My husband and former boss are the ones that recognized my talent to be a portrait photographer.”
“Photography is a passion, but there is so much more to it than just clicking the shutter button. If being a professional photographer is your dream, go get a business degree,” she said.
Meanwhile, Casey told Good Morning America that he’s “kind of a manly man” but did this for his daughter. “When she gets older it can be something we can laugh at and I can use it as blackmail to embarrass her or something.”
“I’ll do anything for my daughter. It’s crazy how fast she has grown. She’s just a funny child and I love her to death,” he added.
