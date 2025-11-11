Bearded Brutes: I Take Glitter Beard Themed Photographs

In November last year I started creating a small selection of glittered beard themed photographs. Call it the festive spirit that was upon us but the popularity for this genre grew and grew and what was once a small series of images has turned into a much larger eclectic series named “Bearded Brutes”.
This capsule collection has lead onto a voyage of self-expression and creativity for both myself & the models themselves. I was able to dig deeper into their influences and persona’s and create some truly visual surreal art.
Using a mixture of makeup, glitter, creativity & digital painting these vibrant, pop-art, kitsch portraits aim to feed the imagination, inspire the bold & fuel the avant-garde residing in all of us.
More info: beardedbrutes.com
Follow Us