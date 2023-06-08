Ridley Scott’s Gladiator Was A Landmark For Several Careers

When David Frazoni conceived the idea for what became Gladiator (2000) in 1972, he probably didn’t envision how big the project would become. 25 years later, when Frazoni pitched the idea to Stephen Spielberg, Hollywood had already seen its fair share of Roman Empire film successes and failures. The studio needed to ensure Gladiator rivaled the success of movies like the 1959 Ben-Hur.
Earning half a billion at the box office, Gladiator was a commercial success. Although not critically acclaimed at its release, after reevaluation, it became one of the greatest epic historical movies ever made. While it made studio profits, Gladiator also helped improve the careers of its actors and production team.
Gladiator Redeemed Ridley Scott’s Directing Career
Ridley Scott’s made his directorial debut in 1977 with the British historical drama The Duellists. Scott beat the director’s sophomore slump with the highly successful science fiction horror Aliens (1979). By the end of the 80s and early 90s, Scott had become a notable name in Hollywood. Altogether, he drew from the success of Black Rain (1989) and Thelma & Louise (1991).
Scott struggled to make another hit after Thelma & Louise and for the better parts of the 90s. With Frazoni’s first draft greenlit for development, film producers Walter F. Parkes and Douglas Wick approached Scott to entice him to direct Gladiator. Scott was no stranger to historical drama films, having worked on The Duellists (1977) and 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992). Besides, Scott was drawn to the prospect of filming the world of ancient Rome.
There’s no gainsaying that Gladiator‘s success singlehandedly jumpstarted and redeemed Scott’s directorial career. Gladiator helped reinvent and re-introduce the sword-and-sandal genre that had fallen out of favor with movie audiences and became the backbone for future films. With renewed confidence, Scott has continued to make award-winning Box Office hits.
Gladiator Made Russell Crowe An A-List Actor
By the time Russell Crowe was cast as Maximus, he had appeared in several successive Australian and American films. However, Crowe was yet to achieve the A-list status as an actor. Crowe’s growing reputation in Hollywood caught the eye of producers and the studio. Despite several top actor’s names being pitched, Scott needed a new face, and Crowe fit perfectly. After the release of Gladiator, Russell Crowe became a household name, raising his appearance fee and opening doors for more lead role offers.
Crowe played the lead role in Ron Howard’s biographical drama A Beautiful Mind (2001). Crowe portrayed the character of John Nash, with the movie grossing $316.8 million on a $58 million budget. The movie won four of its eight Academy Award nominations. Throughout the 2000s, Crowe was cast in the lead role in several successful films. Some include Cinderella Man (2005), 3:10 to Yuma (2007), American Gangster (2007), and State of Play (2009).
Joaquin Phoenix Became Famous After Gladiator
Before Gladiator, Joaquin Phoenix was a relatively unpopular actor. Beginning his film career in 1985 with Kids Don’t Tell, Phoenix starred in minor and supporting roles under the name Leaf Phoenix. However, Phoenix’s breakthrough came with his supporting role in To Die For (1995). Ridley Scott personally requested to have Phoenix play Commodus, picking him over Jude Law.
The 25-year-old Phoenix was reportedly nervous on set but ended up delivering one of the movie’s best performances. Gladiator was the needed exposure Phoenix needed to launch his career. And movie audiences are ever grateful, as Phoenix is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors.
He went on to portray several iconic careers for which he’s known and remembered for. He played Johnny Cash in Walk the Line (2005), John Callahan in Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (2018), Jesus in Mary Magdalene (2018), and Arthur Fleck/Joker in Joker (2019). 23 years after, Joaquin Phoenix reunites with Ridley Scott to play the titular character of Scott’s epic historical drama Napoleon (2023).
Ralf Möller Was Recognized For Gladiator
Ralf Möller is a German actor and former competitive bodybuilder. Möller’s name may be unpopular among Hollywood movie audiences, but his role in Gladiator is one that can never be forgotten. Unsurprisingly, the role gave him more recognition in his home country and Hollywood.
Möller played Hagen, a Germanic warrior who became a gladiator. Hagen was Proximo’s chief gladiator at his Ludus. Möller’s character became close friends with Maximus and Juba, eating out of Maximus’s food to prove it wasn’t poisoned. In Gladiator (2000), to aid their escape, Hagen sacrificed himself and was killed by the Praetorian Guard.