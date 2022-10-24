Top Villains We Have Seen in Hollywood Movies

When watching a movie, it’s essential to focus just as much on the villain as on the main character. These villains provide our favorite heroes the incentive to go on with their heroic missions, maintain the interest of the audience, and even put their lives in danger to do what is right.
The fact that viewers care more about these characters than they do about the “good ones” of the movie is evidence that audiences may be divided along ideological lines. The public’s interest in the evil figure was partly due to Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker in the film The Dark Knight (2008). They have moments when they are entertaining, much like Biff from Back to the Future. On the other side, there are villains like Hannibal Lecter who are so cruel that they inspire terror among their victims. This is an example of this phenomenon.
So, here is the list of our top villains of Hollywood.
Biff Tannen
Movie: Back to the Future franchise
Biff, who may be one of the greatest bullies in film history, continues to torment the McFly family throughout all three films by calling them “buttheads.” Because of this, the actor Thomas F. Wilson will forever have a significant position in the annals of film history.
Palpatine, the Emperor
Movie: Star Wars franchise
The Sith Lord holds the title of the most powerful dictator in all of space.
Dr. Hans Gruber
Movie: Die Hard
It’s possible that this terrorist genius wouldn’t have been nearly as memorable if it weren’t for the fantastic portrayal given by Alan Rickman.
Buffalo Bill
Movie: The Silence of the Lambs
Given how sinister the movie is, it is only appropriate that The Silence of the Lambs has provided us with not just one but two iconic antagonists. The portrayal of “Buffalo Bill” (real name James Gumb), a serial killer obsessed with building the ideal woman costume out of the actual flesh of women, as portrayed by Ted Levine, is disturbing no matter how many times it is shown.
Sergeant Barnes
Movie: Platoon
In Oliver Stone’s fascinating examination of the Vietnam War, Tom Berenger gives a disturbing performance as Sgt. Barnes, a man who is both injured and unyielding in his resolve. Since Barnes has reached the point where he is entirely mad, his men think that “the only thing that can kill Barnes is Barnes.”
Damien
Movie: The Omen
Harvey Spencer Stephens gives his performance as Damien, the son of an American ambassador (Gregory Peck) and the Antichrist himself. The fact that he seems such a sweet-looking child makes his depravity all the more shocking.
Alex DeLarge
Movie: A Clockwork Orange
One of the most insanity-inducing films directed by Stanley Kubrick has a protagonist who is the archetypical example of a despicable person you can’t help but root for. Some of the moments with Malcolm McDowell’s character Alex and his “ultra-violent” ways make for unsettling watching, yet Alex’s skills make it difficult to turn away from the screen.
Amy Dunne
Movie: Gone Girl
Always remember to be true to your partner no matter what. Amy Dunne, the main character in Gone Girl, serves as an excellent example of the concept of “payback.” Amy, portrayed so well by Rosamund Pike, goes missing on the fifth anniversary of her marriage, and she makes it look as though her husband, Nick, played by Ben Affleck, is to blame for her disappearance. This is a weird kind of liberation combined with revenge.
Margaret White
Movie: Carrie
Piper Laurie received a nomination for an Academy Award for her performance as Carrie White’s (Sissy Spacek) insane mother, Margaret White. Margaret, who had a fascinating encounter with her daughter near the end of the movie due to her troubled and intensely religious upbringing, was portrayed masterfully by a veteran actress Piper Laurie.
Gordon Gekko
Movie: Wall Street
Michael Douglas provides us the ultimate anti-hero of the 1980s with his depiction of a Wall Street suit in the movie Wall Street. Because of his unquenchable thirst for wealth and his firm’s conviction that “greed is good,” many people consider Gekko to be the very embodiment of everything that is nefarious in the world.