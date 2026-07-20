Gisele Bündchen: Bio And Career Highlights

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Gisele Bündchen: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Gisele Bündchen

July 20, 1980

Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

46 Years Old

Cancer

Gisele Bündchen: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Gisele Bündchen?

Gisele Caroline Bündchen is a Brazilian supermodel, celebrated for her iconic runway walk and captivating presence. Her enduring influence in fashion reshaped industry standards globally.

She gained widespread notice as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, a role that solidified her supermodel status from 1999 to 2006. This period cemented her as a household name.

Early Life and Education

Born in Horizontina, Brazil, Gisele Caroline Bündchen grew up in a large, Catholic, German Brazilian family with five sisters. Her father was a university professor and her mother a banker.

At thirteen, while aspiring to be a volleyball player, her mother enrolled her and two sisters in a modeling course for posture. She was later discovered by Elite Model Management at a shopping mall.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Gisele Bündchen’s life, including a notable relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, followed by her marriage to Tom Brady.

Bündchen has two children, Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady, with whom she co-parents with ex-husband Tom Brady. She recently married Joaquim Valente and welcomed a son in February 2025.

Career Highlights

Gisele Bündchen’s modeling career soared with influential campaigns for major brands and her defining role as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2006. She has appeared on over 1,200 magazine covers worldwide.

Beyond the runway, Bündchen has championed environmental causes, serving as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Environment Program since 2009. She also launched her own eco-friendly product lines, including footwear and skincare.

Signature Quote

“I believe that we can choose to live in heaven or hell right here on earth. Both are in our own minds. We are helping create either one.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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