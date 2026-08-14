Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check

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People with food allergies lead complicated lives that many may not fully understand. But what’s most important is that those around them take their conditions seriously, as failure to do so may lead to dire consequences

This mom learned the hard way when she ignored her son’s girlfriend’s dietary restrictions, thinking it was simply a product of a “high-maintenance” personality. But her decision turned what was supposed to be a nice family dinner into a sudden medical emergency. 

Her son was understandably distraught and angered and has since contemplated taking legal action against her. 

Downplaying a person’s food allergies could lead to potential disaster

Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check

Stefan Vladimirov (not the actual photo)

Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check

A mother learned this lesson the hard way when she cooked dinner for her son’s girlfriend

Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check

carlevarino (not the actual photo)

Their supposedly nice evening of meeting for the first time turned into a trip to the hospital

Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check

BGStock72 (not the actual photo)

The son was rightfully upset at his mom’s actions

Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check

hostilehangry

There is a stark and potentially life-threatening difference between food intolerance and food allergy

According to the author, his mom may not have taken his girlfriend’s dietary restrictions too seriously because she could not believe how someone could have that many allergies. The mom even downplayed it, calling Brit “just very high maintenance.” 

She could also be mistaken into believing that Brit had more of a food intolerance, which is starkly different from a food allergy. 

As the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) explains, the former is more of a digestive issue, while the latter is an attack on the immune system. 

The academy notes that food intolerance happens when the body is unable to break down food properly. This could be due to several factors, from enzyme deficiency to sensitivity to food additives and chemicals. 

It clarifies that people can still eat small amounts of food they are intolerant of without experiencing problems. 

An allergic reaction, on the other hand, happens when the immune system overreacts and identifies an allergen as an invader. It subsequently produces antibodies that cause an adverse reaction. 

According to Mayo Clinic, this process is called anaphylaxis, which could be life-threatening. 

What many may not know is that food allergies also affect mental health. Apart from the anxiety and stress, the body also goes through imbalances. Here’s an explanation from physician Dr. Aaron Block

“Because the gut is a major site of production of serotonin (a neurotransmitter involved in mood and anxiety regulation), disruptions in gut health may contribute to mental health symptoms in some people.”

The author explicitly told his mom about Brit’s allergies, all of which were ignored. His grievances were warranted, as it put his partner in grave danger. He and his girlfriend deserve a sincere apology, at the very least. 

Readers didn’t hold back with their comments and had choice words for the author’s mom

Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check

The author provided an update to his story

Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check

photoroyalty (not the actual photo)

According to him, the situation was eventually sorted out

Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check

hostilehangry

Readers were generally delighted by how things turned out

Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check
Woman Assumes Son’s GF Is Just High Maintenance, Gets A Stressful And Expensive Reality Check

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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