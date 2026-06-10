Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

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Most relationship advice focuses on communication, compromise, and understanding. Kanchan Samnhotra’s comic series “Questionable Logic” takes a very different approach. At the center of the comics is a young woman whose confidence is matched only by her ability to arrive at the most unexpected conclusions. Whether she’s interpreting a text message, navigating a disagreement, or explaining her latest theory about life, her reasoning rarely follows a conventional path, much to the confusion of her long-suffering boyfriend.

Samnhotra draws inspiration from the kinds of situations most people encounter regularly: overthinking simple conversations, reading too much into small details, making emotional decisions disguised as rational ones, and confidently defending opinions that make very little sense when examined closely.

The comics below capture the small contradictions, misunderstandings, and mental gymnastics that often accompany modern relationships. Whether you’ve been the person with the questionable logic or the one trying to understand it, chances are you’ll recognize at least a little bit of yourself in these stories.

More info: behance.net

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Her Logic Is Questionable, Her Confidence Is Not: Hilarious Comic Series By Kanchan Samnhotra

Image credits: Kanchan Samnhotra

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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