Hey Pandas, What Was The Stupid Reason That Made You Realize You Are Not Suited For A Job? (Closed)

Hey Pandas, what were the stupid reasons that had you realize you are not made for a job you did?
#1
I worked at a university library. After six months I quit because everything I did felt so damn loud: walking: like an elephant, sneeze: like a trumpet, breath: like a vacuum
#2
When I spend all my work day on Bored Panda……
#3
I worked at a male ran, testosterone charged, outdoor hunting gear business for a year and a half. I am I highly outspoken female that believes everyone has the right to their opinions and I frequently shared mine verbally and in T-shirt form.
While there I worked in 4 departments, 4. I did a great job, always worked hard, to the best of my ability, but yes, my mouth got me in trouble on occasion, but I also would say things that no one else would say to management or the VP’s. They brought in a new guy and in less that 2 weeks I was fired because I “wasn’t professional”. Did me a favor. Now I work less for over $2.00 more an hour.
#4
When my boss chewed my a*s for helping a coworker.
Follow Us