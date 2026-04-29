59 Girl Dinner Pics That Come With A Side Of Stories We Were Not Prepared For

A handful of crackers. Some cheese that has been in the fridge for longer than anyone is admitting. A few grapes, maybe an olive, something leftover from Tuesday that technically still counts as food. That’s girl dinner. It is the meal that requires absolutely no cooking, no planning, and no explanation to anyone. It is chaotic, it is liberating, and it is very, very relatable.
But here is the thing about Girl Dinner that the trend does not always make room for. Sometimes the random plate of snacks assembled at 9pm is not just laziness or a quirky aesthetic choice. Sometimes it is what dinner looks like on the hard nights. The nights after a breakup, or a job loss, or a diagnosis, or just the kind of exhaustion that does not have a single specific cause but sits heavy all the same.
These women shared their Girl Dinner photos and then did something unexpectedly brave, they shared what was really going on behind them. Some of these stories are heartbreaking, some are deeply moving, and some are both at the same time. Get a snack. You are going to want one.
#1 I Have No Future
My life is going no where and I have no future. I was smart as a kid but after high school, depression got to me and I quit school so now I have no education. I have an okay office job but I hate it.
I wasted my 20s. I thought I didn’t want children but now that I basically ran out of time I feel differently. I ruined my credit with bad decisions and now I will never own a home or even a brand new car. I won’t be able to afford travelling to the places I used to want to got to.
I struggle so badly trying to connect with people and feel so lonely. Last date I went home the guy pretty much laughed at me for being visibly nervous and said I was a little odd. I feel like everyone around me has a decent life and I just don’t.
Image source: mamamiaohmy
#2 Girl Dinner After My Heart Lowkey Got Broken (I Ate The Cat Too)
Image source: StageVarious8301
#3 Overshared At A Work Meeting. HR Scheduled A Meeting For Tomorrow Morning. Whole Box Of Cookies
Image source: DueMiddle3663
The girl dinner trend arrived wrapped in humor and self-awareness, and that is the biggest part of its charm. But spend enough time in the comments and a different picture starts to emerge.
For some women, the random plate of snacks assembled at 9pm is not a lifestyle choice as much as it is a reflection of something harder. Loneliness, burnout, depression, or just the kind of low that makes standing at a stove feel impossible. The line between a fun chaotic meal and not being able to take care of yourself is thinner than the trend sometimes lets on.
#4 I Have A Master’s Degree And I Earn Minimum Wage. Chicken Burger Of Absolute Despair
Image source: PokeButterLotl12
#5 Not Much Of A Dinner, But I Left My Violent Husband
Been with him 18 years, since I was 16. He was 22. Married for 8. He’s always been mentally, emotionally and financially a*****e, but this last year he’s started putting holes in walls and breaking things when we argue. Threatened to hit me, raised his hand to me. I knew what came next.
I’m back in my home country now, with my family, and I’m never going back.
Image source: Wooden-Alps2202
#6 Very Close To Ending Engagement
Dinner is a cocktail and a big plate of fries.
Currently engaged but found out my fiancée has been cheating for two months now (I have receipts and know when he met and started talking to this girl, they also text everyday). He doesn’t know that I know. It’s been very hard on me mentally and I don’t know if I can take the daily nervous system spikes that occur every single day.
I have been acting more and more hostile towards him and my energy has been low. He doesn’t know exactly why I’m like this but obviously we know why. My energy and mental bandwidth is being sapped to nill.
I don’t know why he would ruin six years for a stranger he met at a bar. It really hurts and especially when you’re engaged. This is a huge and overwhelming decision.
Image source: scomadoo
The relationship between women and food is rarely straightforward, and the research reflects that in ways that are hard to ignore. Studies suggest that eating disorders affect women at a rate of up to nine times higher than men.
Beyond clinical diagnoses, disordered eating behaviors, including compulsive eating and binge episodes, are significantly more prevalent in women, as are the emotional triggers behind them. Stress, low mood, and anxiety are all more likely to drive overeating in women than in men. Understanding this context changes the way you look at a plate of crackers assembled alone at midnight.
#7 Boyfriend Ruined Our 4 Year Anniversary
-Cancelled our dinner plans earlier this week 2 hours prior.
-Complained about the video game I got him (that he’d wanted).
-Didn’t make new plans like he said he had.
-Got me one gift that’s actually for him and one that I’m extremely allergic to.
-Didn’t kiss me once or comment on my outfit/makeup.
-Told me he has no idea if or when we’d ever live together or get engaged
At least I got myself tasty food from a hawaiian place.
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant After We Talked About Getting Engaged, Told Me Today He’s Moving Out
Quesadillas with chicken, onions, peppers, and black beans with sour cream. Seasoned with my tears, Spongebob-style.
I just want my mom, but she’s 2 states away. I have 60 days to figure my life out, which I guess is better than nothing, but the “flight” in my fight-or-flight defense system has kicked in hard and I’m tempted to stuff all my things in a storage unit and hop on the next train to literally anywhere else (non-driving girlies might get it). But at the same time, everything feels impossible.
Image source: lurkingenby
#9 Met A Cute, Funny Guy On A Dating App. He’s Been Charged With DV Five Times
Six months out of a ten year relationship with a wonderful man I loved with everything I had that broke me. Got my life, my home and my brain back in order, thought I’d dip my toe in the dating pool by downloading an app and giving it a shot. On the second day a guy messaged me that I really clicked with. He was charming, good looking, great sense of humor and the conversation just took off. Nothing awkward at all about it, we talked like old friends for hours. Tons of stuff in common, shared hobbies, we even went to the same high school and live 10 miles apart now. Ended up exchanging numbers and texting.
He tells me his last name so I do what any rational human being would do and Google him. First result is an arrest in our town in 2025 for drunk and disorderly. Look him up on the county website and find several more arrests, all alcohol and drug related. Look him up on the neighboring county website and find more arrests, DUIs, drugs and five felony domestic violence charges spanning the last ten years, one of them just last year. Yes it’s him, age matches, his name is uncommon and the mugshots are definitely him.
Bullet dodged. I’m so sad though, he seemed so great while talking to him. Tuna salad on vegetable Ritz crackers, dill pickle and a can of wine.
Image source: pacingpilot
Before you build tonight’s girl dinner around that container of pasta sitting at the back of the fridge since some point last week, it is worth knowing what the Cleveland Clinic has to say on the matter.
Most cooked leftovers should be eaten within three to four days of being refrigerated. After that, bacteria levels can reach unsafe territory even when everything looks and smells completely fine. The unofficial girl dinner rule of “if it looks okay it probably is” is, medically speaking, not a rule. It is optimism with consequences.
#10 My Best Friend Got With The Guy I Cried In Her Arms About
All 3 of us were very close friends and I was in love with him. He didn’t like me back but led me on heavy. Presents, FaceTimes, brining me food, etc. I would talk to my best friend about him all the time and she would say how he’s so awful for leading me on and that he’s not a good person and I deserve better.
Two weeks after I graduated she told me she’s liked him this whole time and they’re planning to get married. They both cut me off my last semester of college and didn’t come to my graduation. My entire friend group acted weird and also iced me out. It’s been almost a year post everything and I don’t care as much anymore but this experience changed me for the worst forever.
Image source: reddit.com
#11 I’ve Decided To Dump Him
Ceaser salad martini with vegan burger tacos.
Man has given low effort, consistently cancelled, makes me feel like he doesn’t have time for me in his life and has only complimented me twice, and I’ve only been seeing him for 2.5 months. Enough is enough, I want more, so the second he replies to my last message (which I sent almost 21 hours ago btw), he’s getting told it’s not working.
Image source: Celestialghosty
#12 I Don’t Have A Girl Group And It’s Actually Starting To Hit Me
I think I missed the part of life where girls find their girl group and now I’m just… here. I don’t have that tight girl group. Not even ONE close female friend I can randomly call like “Come out, I’m bored” and 30 mins later we’re laughing over nothing. I wish I had that ONE friend too.
The “Call her and tell her everything” type, and she tells me everything back. It’s always been me initiating, me planning, me checking in. And the moment I stopped? Silence. Actual crickets.
And yeah, I see y’all with your group chats, trips, spontaneous nights, inside jokes… and I won’t lie, sometimes I wish I had that. Not the aesthetic. The ease of it.
Sometimes I wonder if I just expect too much. Or if I’m just craving something real and calling it “too much” to make it easier to swallow.
Image source: igetyourbrand
If your girl dinner regularly features a sad collection of aging cheese scraps that are individually too small to be useful, there is a French solution that will change everything. Fromage fort (which translates roughly to “strong cheese”) involves blending together whatever leftover cheese you have with a little white wine, garlic, and fresh herbs.
It becomes a smooth, spreadable, deeply flavored situation that sounds delectably impressive. It costs nothing, takes five minutes, and transforms what would otherwise be waste into something worth crackers. Your girl dinner just received a refined French upgrade.
#13 I Destroyed My Organs. Ginger Chew In A Gas Station Bathroom
I completely destroyed my body during my battle with anorexia. I won and gained the weight and don’t struggle mentally, but I genuinely ruined my body for life. Currently stuck in a gas station bathroom for 2 hours with diarrhea because of SMA syndrome. It was supposed to heal with fat gain, but did not. This happens multiple times a week. I’m so dehydrated I am shaking so violently. My dad is driving an hour so he can take me to an ER.
I have a pacemaker because my heart almost stopped in the ICU. My dysautonomia is worse than I could have ever imagined when I was diagnosed 11 years ago. My liver is a mess. I need iron infusions and so many medications every day.
I will never be independent. I am too chronically ill that I have major events multiple times a week. I’ll never work. I’ll never travel. I am going to live a long life but I will never get to experience it in a normal body.
And it is my fault.
Image source: uurei
#14 Got Laid Off And Cried In Front Of My Manager, Director, & HR
I saw this coming because my coworkers and I were talking abt it already, but the emotions didn’t hit until I was actually there. I can’t help but be a sensitive girly and I ugly cried in front of them. It got awkward and I had to step out to recompose myself. I hate that I’m a cryer and wish I didn’t cry. I was mentally prepared but I think my body went into shock and I had a mini-panic attack.
Image source: Bellairtriz
#15 My Boyfriend Told Me He Couldn’t Marry Me And When I Asked Him Why, He Told Me He Was Gay
Just some bell pepper, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella with balsamic vinegar and cured chicken breast.
Image source: DenseCell6418
There is a completely legitimate scientific reason why the dessert portion of a girl dinner feels so disproportionately satisfying. This goes for the tray of chocolate biscuits, the handful of gummy bears, the spoonful of something eaten directly from the jar…
Sugar triggers a dopamine release in the brain, the same neurotransmitter responsible for feelings of pleasure, reward, and motivation. Your body is biologically wired to feel genuinely happy when you eat something sweet. It is not a lack of discipline or a personality flaw. It is chemistry. The gummy bears were always going to be the highlight of the evening.
#16 Survived A Really Bad Car Accident. My Car Is Totaled But I’m Alive
I truly don’t know how I survived this car accident. Slid on black ice and crashed into two trees at a very high speed. I was going 75 mph with what looked like clear roads to me. I’ve lived in a cold state for over 20 years and I’m very familiar with taking precautions when it comes to driving safely during storms, but there was no storm in our forecast and all the roads were clear. I have the best coworkers ever, they sent me this delivery because they knew I needed some cake.
Image source: SaveurHeart
#17 Hubby Got Me Pregnant With Twins Two Years After His Vasectomy. An Entire Tray Of Cookies For Breakfast This Morning
We got him checked. The vasectomy reversed itself. Twin boys. Four kids total. I’m exhausted.
We are very blessed that my husband joined the Tech Industry during the tech boom before the pandemic and he can support us during this time of “adjustment” since I am a Teacher and just straight up don’t make support 4 kids kind of money. I just hit 20 weeks this Tuesday, so I suppose the title is a bit misleading because we didn’t just find out.
I just felt extra hungry, extra huge, and extra craving butter this morning so I made cookies.
Image source: Mindless_Command7079
#18 I Was Eating Bread And Crying And Looked Down To See The Girl In My Dinner Frowning Back At Me
This week is so relentless, my long time fwb passed away recently and I think I’m just starting to process it. Also dealing with internet issues while I wfh and having just terrible pre-period symptoms. Idk I just need a break.
Image source: AnarchoBabyGirl42069
Girl dinner did not stay uncontested for long. The male equivalent, boy kibble, emerged on social media shortly after and characterized the kind of meal that somehow requires even less imagination. Some boring ground beef, plain rice, and a vegetable if you are feeling crazy.
Where girl dinner leans into its chaos with a certain aesthetic self-awareness, boy kibble doubles down on pure functional eating with absolutely zero ceremony whatsoever. Different presentation, same essential energy. Both are, at their core, dinner treated as a complete afterthought by someone who had other things going on.
#19 Lost My Job While 6 Months Pregnant
For being too emotional. Was told there was no room for that, even “once in a while”. Wasn’t outright fired, but had all my responsibilities aside from 5-6 hours a week taken and passed on to a new hire with a higher degree. Which doesn’t make the commute worth it.
Image source: FreckledPapaya
#20 Girl Lunch Eaten In My Childhood Bedroom At Age 36, Due To The Big Sads. Delivered Upstairs Via Contactless Room Service/Mom
Chicken salad. Chocolate chip banana bread. Unidentified fancy lettuce. Potato chips. Two bottles of San Pellegrino.
Left my partner. He kept the cat. Long-ish-term unemployed. Moved back in with the parents at 36. Gestures vaguely at general world chaos.
After a week, finally succumbed to The Big Sads/couldn’t leave the bedroom/bear to make eye contact/the thought of stairs was impossible. Actually wanted a burrito, but I now live in South Central Pennsyltucky.
Image source: No-Conversation-9724
#21 Just Beat Anorexia, Fresh Out The Hospital
Grilled cheese with jam + side of ketchup and pickled herring.
There’s so much to life, love everyone, keep pushing for better days.
Image source: Environmental-Ad8945
Eating alone used to carry a quiet social stigma. The image of a solo diner was historically one of loneliness rather than independence. That narrative has shifted considerably. Restaurants in cities like Tokyo and New York have built entire concepts around comfortable solo dining, and surveys consistently show that younger generations are not only comfortable eating alone but actively prefer it.
Girl dinner, in many ways, is an extension of this shift, the quiet reclaiming of mealtime as something that belongs entirely to you, on your terms, with exactly what you want and not a single person to negotiate with.
#22 I’m In The Newborn Trenches And Haven’t Ate All Day Girl Dinner
Image source: EmbarrassedAd7779
#23 My Mom’s New Boyfriend Is Younger Than Me
Leftover pasta + meat for my lunch during night shift at a job I despise.
She’s 52, I’m 23, He’s 21. He could literally be my brother, What do they even talk about?
Image source: asp-luiz
#24 Today, After Months Of Deliberation, I Finally Asked A Girl Out. She Sent A Skull Emoji, Screenshotted It And Blocked Me. Plain Greek Yoghurt
Image source: Bourrasque-is-incel
What started as a single TikTok video became one of the most unexpectedly communal food trends in recent memory. Women sharing their girl dinner plates in comment sections and group chats created something that went beyond the meal itself: a shorthand for a certain kind of night, a certain kind of mood, a very specific kind of solidarity.
There is something powerful about seeing someone else’s plate of random snacks and thinking, yes, exactly, me too. The girl dinner trend accidentally built a community around the least glamorous meal of the day, and that is actually beautiful.
Which girl dinner on this list does your spirit call to? Share your cravings in the comments!
#25 My 4 Friends Are Dating Each Other And I Am The Ugly Fifth Wheel. I Will Never Find Anybody. Cookies
Image source: Veggie-Pen3
#26 Someone I Thought Was A Friend Slid Into My Husband’s Dm’s And Since I Hate Confrontation, I Didn’t Do Anything About It
My husband told me right away, he showed me the messages. It started out friendly enough, then she got weird and he very politely and but firmly turned her down. She was incredulous.
Her husband’s abusive, grew up in a dv home. I sympathize. But you know what, despite what she has going on, I don’t think I deserved to have her try to interject her brand of chaos into my orbit.
Anyway, post workout shake and supplements since we have to keep it fit and strong around here. Ya know, in case I need to fight some horse faced, home wrecking wannabe, apparently.
Image source: Islandgal0804
#27 Took My Abusive Ex To Court Today
Chicken pot pie soup with biscuits.
Was with my ex for 6 years. I was 15 & he was 19 when we started dating. He was physically and verbally abusive to an extreme. I did not know what love was; I grew up in foster homes and around abusive adults.
I got pregnant at 20 with our daughter. I told him he could stay or leave. He chose to stay. He was such a good partner when I was pregnant that it made me hate him. It made me realize that he made me into a shell of a human being for 5 years, intentionally. It became clear he actively chose to be an abuser. So I left. It was hard to start over from scratch, but I wanted to be a stronger, more resilient person for my daughter; with confidence that she can see.
After years of fear, I finally took him to court for child support (our daughter is 6 now). He called me when he was served and was angry. I was nervous about today and visibly shaking.
He didn’t show up and I won in court. Financials do not even matter. I wanted to hold him accountable for at least something and today, I did!
Seems small, but I feel brave.
Image source: cabbageleaves
#28 On My Birthday, My Husband Got So Black Out Drunk At A Theme Park I Had To Contact EMS
He puked all over himself, my sister, and the walkway in the theme park. Literally had to get EMS to help me get him back to our hotel.
Image source: _janet-snakehole_
#29 Boyfriend Is Incompetent
My (24f) boyfriend (25m) doesn’t know how to adult and it’s making me feel insane. I don’t know how else to explain it and I wish it was weaponized incompetence, but he’s just incompetent.
I have a feeling that part of it stems from potentially being coddled by his mom and being an only child. Idk how he managed move states away on his own. He doesn’t know what insurance he signed up for, he doesn’t remember what bank he signed up for when he moved here, his response to stressful situations is all panic no problem solving.
I have ptsd and autism, so of course stress is handled differently on my end, for me I figure it out and maybe react later. Since I’m used to having to constantly deal with thigs, I never really have time to mentally process anything. I just hate being the driver 24/7. I have so muck more I can say but this is already too long. Sorry if this is scrambled, end of my work week and I’m exhausted. Mentally and physically.
Strawberry uncrustable and Mac and cheese.
Image source: Downtown_Act_4294
#30 My Dad (50) Is Dating A 23 Year Old
My dad got engaged to a 23yr old (I’m 25 for reference) and didn’t tell me about it; I found out because I accidentally saw a photo of their engagement. He left my mom after being married for 26 years. He refuses to talk about it and admit that it’s weird. Shes a clear sugar baby. He uses his money to control my siblings and mom so no one can do or say anything. I am luckily financially independent.
He did this all last year while my mom was in a mental hospital and made her sign divorce papers (over text) with no lawyer present while she was in a mental hospital in a psychosis state. She had no idea what she was signing and he threatened to cut off her medical care if she didn’t sign
Anyways, eel, enoki mushrooms and rice.
Image source: Different_Mulberry34
#31 Couple I Was In A Relationship With For 4 Years Dumped Me
I’ve spent the last 4 years dating this incredible, wonderful, GORGEOUS couple. Like the two of them are the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen on this earth. And every time I saw them I felt like the luckiest girl. I’ve never really had a relationship where communication was really done properly, the way I want? And they talked to me. And let me talk about my feelings. And oh my GOD it was the most refreshing thing ever.
Anyway, we’ve been in a bit of a rough patch for a few weeks. And they hit me with a “we need to talk” message, came round to my house… and ended things.
I’m so sad. I’m in so much pain. A breakup of a long term relationship is one thing, but losing two people at once is another thing entirely. I don’t know anyone else who has been in this position before. I feel like all the colour has been sucked out of my life. It’s been three weeks since they dumped me and I still can’t stop crying.
Image source: MissGraceRose
#32 Late Night Snack As I Contemplate Leaving My Boyfriend For The 1000000th Time
I live with my boyfriend and his brother and have been thinking about leaving for two years now. They don’t pick up after themselves and expect me to play mommy. Earlier my boyfriend asked if I could clean the diningroom and when I went in my brother in law left pizza boxes and soda bottles on the table along with a bunch of greasy plates from the both of them. When I told him his brother should pick up his stuff he said “you know he wont clean it, you should just do it”. I wanted to go ballistic.
I work the most in the house but for some reason every chore falls on my back, and if I say no or forget to do it he will tell me how I’m lucky because no one else would put up with me. I feel like if I have been thinking of leaving him for years now that probably means I should get out but im scared. Ive been with him for 8 years and haven’t been single as an adult, or even lived on my own. We live in one of his parents properties and he refuses to move out becuase we don’t pay rent and he wants to take advantage of it.
I feel like our maturity levels are so different at this point and I think the only thing I can truly do is leave him. I scheduled a visit at a nearby apartment complex and am going in for a tour this weekend.
Anyways, salted cucumbers.
Image source: SwordfishOk9747
#33 Boyfriend Forgot Anniversary Dinner
9 years together, first real rough patch we’ve been in has been the past few months — I didn’t mention our anniversary coming up at all this week given that the past few months have been rough, but I didn’t forget about the day by any means. I realized halfway through the week he probably didn’t even know it was coming up. This morning while he was in the shower I went and got the tiny confetti cake out of the fridge and a slice of his favorite cheesecake with a note. Im extremely broke right now, so I couldn’t do much more than that but its the little things for both of us anyways.
On his way home from work he called and we were chatting and I said you forgot didn’t you — he did. I didn’t expect much, but I expected him to remember. My dad even knows the day and texts me — trying to be a good sport because has been a chaotic few months and I don’t want to argue at this point honestly.
He’s at the gym right now with his brother while I picked this up and am eating it by myself.
Image source: unluckyanna
#34 Boyfriend Broke Up With Me On My Birthday
Sad girl dinner my boyfriend broke up with me on my birthday a few days ago.
Image source: Horror_Review_4956
#35 Shot My Shot At 5 Month Situationship And Now We Haven’t Talked In A Week. Pb & J Yogurt
Bonus points for his tinder repeatedly popping up today, my headphones dying at the gym so all I could listen to was a team that has his name play on the TVs. If any of you have tips for getting over this beyond chocolate milk, they’re greatly appreciated.
Image source: LiePsychological6493
#36 Rejected Because I’m Too Beautiful
I was talking to a guy I met while he was visiting my city but he lives on the opposite coast. After a couple weeks of talking, we spontaneously decided that I go visit (I was free that weekend and he offered to pay for my flight — pull my arm I’ll take a random trip).
After I come home from the trip, we were talking about his visit for my birthday as he suggested in the beginning but he pulled out because “he wasn’t ready to meet my friends and it felt fast”. Which, all in all, I understand but wanted to call about his intentions behind seeing me.
So we call and he basically says he doesn’t think I’m the right person for him. And my defensive side argued he doesn’t know me well enough over the month we’ve been talking and asked him how he came to his conclusion. Then came his reasons.
One being that, despite I was beautiful, he preferred a more cute and chubby cheeked girl. Along with, he wants someone more clingy (he thought I was a very busy and independent girl) and wants a more passionate fiery relationship (he said its “peaceful with me” as I’m more of a slow burn person). The banger of a quote he told me was: “You’re like a painting I’d admire at a museum, not a painting I’d want to bring home”.
So all in all I’m frustrated that he doesn’t like me for all the reasons I’m actually quite proud myself to be. I called it off as it seemed he can’t handle someone like me. But also a small part of me wonders if I liked him so much, if I should have kept trying fully knowing that it would just be me proving myself.
Image source: PitifulChildhood8526
#37 24, I’ve Wasted 4 Years Of My Life Having To Take Care Of 3 Disabled Family Members
All of my money goes to them, I work 7 days a week. And I haven’t had more than 80$ to my name in over 4 years.
Macaroni tomato sauce with chicken I tried to make for an experiment. I’m gonna drink tonight.
Image source: ColonialismHater
#38 Left A Hinge Date After 5 Minutes Because He Didn’t Look Like What I Imagined And I Feel Bad
A year ago I got my heart utterly destroyed by someone I was falling in love with and turned out he didn’t have any feelings for me the whole time, since then I’ve tried to date but never met anyone I was even remotely interested in, and when I resorted to the apps I kept meeting up with guys that I never would have agreed to a date with if I met them in person first.
I feel bad for leaving after 5 minutes but I was deeply uncomfortable. He was understanding. Cried the whole way home in the car that I’ll never meet anyone that I’m interested in who will also be interested in me.
To be clear, this man did not look like his photos. He even lied about his height. I don’t care about height but when you lie about it that’s what upsets me. I don’t think it’s right to call me selfish, yeah he probably took a hit to his ego and I get it but what about my feelings too? I was horribly uncomfortable and thought what is the point of sitting through this conversation if I knew 100% I would never see him again especially after this has happened several times in the last year. My heart is wrecked from getting my hopes up and having to sit through yet another beer and chips with someone I would never want to kiss. Again I’m not saying it’s right, I feel bad about it but what’s the difference of sitting through the “date” and just leaving immediately if the end result is the same – never seeing each other again?
Image source: Flaky-Boysenberry466
#39 Boyfriend Ruined Valentine’s Day
For Valentine’s Day this year, I spent days writing, recording, and producing a song about how much I love my boyfriend and how important our relationship is to me. All I asked from him is that he buy me flowers. I made it clear how important it was to me leading up to Valentine’s Day, and when we stopped at the store earlier in the day I reminded him again and said it would be nice if he bought me some while we were there, but he kept saying it wasn’t necessary because he had a surprise for me.
When he got home from work at 10:30, he still didn’t have flowers, and I confronted him about it and it turned out his “surprise” was going to be picking some flowers off a bush at our apartment complex. I started to cry, and he told me that it was okay because he had a backup plan, and he had me drive him to 7-11, but when we got there they only had a single rose left, which he bought for me and then acted like that would fix everything.
Microwaved chow mein noodles.
Image source: EvelynEowyn
#40 My Husband Of 3 Years Who I Have A 1 Year Old Baby Wants To File For Divorce
Gave birth almost exactly a year ago. I suffered some intense PPD since we moved to a different country immediately after I gave birth (3 months). I was so tired and exhausted, compounding with the issues we had previously through the marriage and dating period like getting married in 2 weeks so my late stage cancer ridden dad could attend the wedding, and then his passing 2 days after.
I think I had a lot of trauma going into this and the marriage couldn’t withstand this.
Treated myself to an expensive Erewhon rotisserie sandwich on my future ex’s dime.
Image source: cheshire26
#41 Just Found Out Husband Is Cheating
With another man, no doubt. People constantly said I married a gay man. I just thought he dressed well and took care of himself. People said it was obvious.
I feel like an idiot.
Image source: Familiar-Ad-5058
#42 Hysterectomy Party For 1 Girl Dinner
Getting my uterus removed in a week at 25. Adenomyosis sucks. Please tell me it’s going to be okay.
Image source: nazykitten
#43 First Girl Dinner Post-Homelessness
First girl dinner in my new apartment after being homeless for 4 months. White rice and air fried seasoned spinach and chicken breast slices.
Image source: stxrmthesky
#44 Don’t Stop The Trauma Dumping
I feel like girl dinners are best when accompanied with a lil something about your day or whatever, and trauma dumping is valid too. Idk girl process your emotions. I’m nosy too.
I stepped in dog feces today and a delivery driver for my work said he “likes my body” about 3 times while I was preparing food.
Vegan chicken spread with corn and cucumber, gouda slices, and some yoghurt with cereal.
Image source: zv0nx
#45 My Life Is Actually Blowing Up Girl Lunch
Don’t even have the energy to vent properly but let’s just say my therapist and I have an ongoing joke of “what cataclysmic even is gonna happen by our next session?”
Broke my arm so badly I might be permanently disfigured, my boyfriend might be going to prison, I lost a baby and we’re both going broke.
Half a wheel of brie, slice of vegan cheese, apple, strawberry, pineapple, 2 chocolate biscuits and some olive & garlic crackers.
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#46 Rough Day At Work? Eat 12 Oz Roasted Green Beans
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#47 Bad Day Dinner
First day of my period, had to go shopping at Costco, then cussed out a teen boy for cutting me off in traffic.
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#48 Nothing Good To Eat Girl Dinner
This soup expired 2 years ago. Cookies are Hersheys cookies and cream chips ahoy. Easily the best chips ahoy I’ve tried so far. Strawberry protein shake and cran-pineapple juice to drink. I’ve been all about these juices lately. Yes, I ate the soup from the can. No, that is not a toothbrush.
I’m currently dealing with nerve issues because the openings to them are narrowed in both my lower back and neck. My main issue is that my arms keep going numb, but a painful kinda numb. Like they’ve gone to sleep for a long time.
I’m getting both a cervical and a lumbar epidural soon which should hopefully help, but until then I’m trying things like muscle relaxers and supporting my elbow. My muscles are all very tight all the time, which is part of the reason the nerves get compressed.
Image source: Delicious_Delilah
#49 Depressed And Desperately Broke Girl Dinner. Just Making Sure I Eat Today
Singular last pickle in the fridge, 1 egg from a dozen my mom dropped off for me, mayo, and a pita I found in the freezer.
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#50 Post-Traumatic Fridge Raid
Had to 1013 a patient (that’s an involuntary psychiatric hold here in state I live and practice in), and at the end of a 13 hour shift. Patient is a mother of 2 – working in mental health is hard.
With no remaining will to cook once I fell through the door at home, the depths of my fridge yielded this feast: leftover deli ribs (yes reheated in the microwave), final apple, with the last of my precious xtra sharp white cheddar, salsa leftover from the weekend, tortilla chips still in the party bowl, gingerale, the last of a bottle of red wine I found in the back, whose origins have been forgotten.
Cheers my ladies, stay strong out there.
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#51 I’m In Ed Recovery And I’m So Happy I Can Eat Like This Now
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#52 Failed My Drivers Test Today. I’m 26 Years Old I Can’t Hold A Job And I Can’t Even Drive. I Don’t Deserve Flavors
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#53 He Told Me He Needed Distance. So I Flew To Rome. At Least There’s Always Pasta
Never in my life had a man asking me for money. He did. I tried being supportive. I tried helping him out. As soon as I asked how it’s possible for him to not be able to take care of himself. To not have money to go pick up his kid, he distanced himself from me. Said I was being harsh. And now is asking me to give it time, he needs distance because he felt attacked, he felt that I was belittling him. So I flew to Rome. And spent my money on myself. And many sad girl dinners.
Image source: Friendly_Cantaloupe9
#54 Canned Street Corn – Boyfriend Is Going On My Dream Vacation On My Birthday With His Family (I Wasn’t Invited)
Canned corn, light mayo, lime juice, and chili powder. Heated up because I like warm foods.
My boyfriend goes on a vacation every year with his adoptive family, last year was Japan, the year before was Spain, then Portugal, so on.
He and I have been together for 5 years, and I haven’t been invited to any trips. It’s understandable, I’m not exactly family as we’re not married, but an invite to buy my own ticket would be nice. Just a reach out even if I couldn’t go.
During our 5 year relationship I’ve told him that I’ve always wanted to go to Greece for my first time out of the country vacation as it is my dream destination. Well last week he drops on me they planned to go to Greece. Tickets already bought. Planning the itinerary. So on. I’m upset obviously but I’m not going to tell him he can’t go on vacation with his family. I’m not going to be that girlfriend upset or not, but then he says that he will be gone to *MY dream vacation on MY birthday.*
Image source: WeeebleSqueaks
#55 Sent My (Male) Boss The Picture Of The Rave Outfit I Want To Get Instead Of My Best Friend
Not only is this man my new boss, he’s married and I accidentally sent him the pic of my future rave outfit instead of the best friend I was getting an opinion from. Immediately said “OMG IM SO SORRY I SENT THAT TO THE WRONG PERSON” to which he did not respond and just responded to the actual work things I was asking him about instead. Idk if that’s better or worse.
Anyways yakisoba, icebreaker mints, and a rockstar. Breakfast of champions.
Image source: Perfect_Rain8612
#56 Night 3 Of Working Through Divorce Documents That Were Due A Month Ago. This All I Had Left In Me
I toaster ovened the peoperoni though .
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#57 Got Blocked By A Guy When I Sent Him A Selfie For The First Time, This Has Happened 3 Times
22 year old hugless girl. I’m already past my prime and I’ve never been loved.
Strawberries and iced coffee.
Image source: GamblerJolly
#58 My Boyfriend Is Everything I’ve Ever Wanted And It Makes Me Feel Bad
I was in a 5+ year long relationship with an emotionally abusive man. Now, at 31, I have found someone who is absolutely lovely. He’s patient, kind, consistent, and loving. We’ve only been together 9 months but he never yells at me and always apologizes when he’s in the wrong. He doesn’t call me names and instead communicates beautifully. We work out our issues calmly and find resolutions together. He never lets me pay for anything and is constantly doing little thoughtful things, cuddles me before we go to bed even though his body naturally runs like a fiery furnace. He texts me all day no matter how busy he is and calls me every night before he goes to bed.
I just feel lucky and but sometimes I feel guilty. I try to reciprocate any way I can. It’s a lot.
Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, salad, baked Mac and cheese and mashed potatoes. All from scratch.
Image source: FlakyandLoud
#59 Been At The Vets Since 7 Am Just To Discover My Dog Is A Big Fat Liar
He had been limping all morning and as soon as we walked in the vets he was bouncing and jumping around. He’s a menace!
Shell tuna mayo pasta with black pepper, lettuce and a toasted pita. Irn-bru and a biscoff cupcake on the side.
Image source: Beansalatoast
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