These Ideas Will Help You Choose Gifts For Artists In Your Life

by

Who doesn’t like presents? I don’t think you could find a single person in the world who doesn’t appreciate receiving a nice and thoughtful gift. What’s interesting is that giving presents can be as exciting as getting them. The difficult part, however, is choosing a gift that will make the recipient truly happy. 

If you are looking for gifts for an artist friend that are connected to what they do, your first stop would logically be in an art supplies shop. Any artist will be delighted to receive cool art supplies. If you have no idea what they need or how to select the appropriate brushes, palettes, and other things you see for the first time in life, shop assistants will always be happy to come to your rescue. 

However, if you are still unsure about this option, fear not, you still have tons of other choices. Art gifts don’t necessarily have to be about work and tools. Think of what your friend likes the most. For example, if they like original jewelry, a necklace in the form of a palette or brush earrings are perfect gifts for painters. And of course, there always are coffee mugs of interesting shapes, plants in pots decorated with their favorite paintings, and many more creative gifts.

We have collected some gift ideas for artists to help you choose a gift if you are having a hard time deciding what to give them. And don’t forget, the best gifts for artists, just as for anybody else, are the ones that were made with love.  

#1 Artist Box

Image source: etsy.com

#2 Digital Color Sensor

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Animal Brush Holder

Image source: etsy.com

#4 Pencil Case

Image source: etsy.com

#5 Tiny Paint Palette

Image source: etsy.com

#6 MS Paint Aesthetic Sticky Notes

Image source: etsy.com

#7 Mobile Phone Projection Painting Copy Board

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Pencil Shavings Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#9 Waterproof Paper Pocket Notebook

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Small Watercolor Pallete

Image source: etsy.com

#11 Mugs Set

Image source: etsy.com

#12 Artist Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#13 Wrist Palette

Image source: etsy.com

#14 Brush Rest

Image source: etsy.com

#15 Ceramic Paintbrush Holder

Image source: etsy.com

#16 Paint Palette Pressed Flowers

Image source: etsy.com

#17 Handmade Water Colour Matchbox Paint Set

Image source: etsy.com

#18 Paint Palette Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#19 Split Cups For Paint Pouring

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Aqua Notes

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Van Gogh Inspired Artisan Bar Soap

Image source: etsy.com

#22 Rainbow Pencils

Image source: store.mymodernmet.com

#23 Brush Grip Rotating Paintbrush Holder

Image source: jerrysartarama.com

#24 Glow-In-The-Dark Acrylic Paint

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Bob Ross Rubik’s Cube

Image source: ebay.com

#26 Moon Chalk Color Set

Image source: store.mymodernmet.com

#27 Light Box Drawing

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Artist Coffee Mug

Image source: etsy.com

#29 Paint Brush Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#30 Flower Press Kit

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Color Sorting Pencil Holder

Image source: etsy.com

#32 Umbrella

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Slide-In Pencil Case

Image source: etsy.com

#34 3D Pen

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Artist Glove

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Pencils With A Personalised Bench

Image source: etsy.com

#37 Watercolor Palette Ornament

Image source: etsy.com

#38 The Artists Socks Gift Set

Image source: store.mymodernmet.com

#39 Surrealist Melted Clock

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Embroidery Brooch Painting

Image source: etsy.com

#41 Bob Ross Self-Painting Mug

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Custom Minifigure

Image source: etsy.com

#43 Gustav Klimt Square Placemat Set

Image source: etsy.com

#44 Lady Artists Shirt

Image source: etsy.com

#45 Eco Tote Bag

Image source: etsy.com

#46 Custom Paint Palette

Image source: etsy.com

#47 Paint Brush Lapel Pin

Image source: etsy.com

#48 Vincent Van Gogh Ear Pin

Image source: etsy.com

#49 Tablecloth

Image source: etsy.com

#50 Special Effects Palette Knives

Image source: amazon.com

