These Ideas Will Help You Choose Gifts For Artists In Your Life

Who doesn’t like presents? I don’t think you could find a single person in the world who doesn’t appreciate receiving a nice and thoughtful gift. What’s interesting is that giving presents can be as exciting as getting them. The difficult part, however, is choosing a gift that will make the recipient truly happy.
If you are looking for gifts for an artist friend that are connected to what they do, your first stop would logically be in an art supplies shop. Any artist will be delighted to receive cool art supplies. If you have no idea what they need or how to select the appropriate brushes, palettes, and other things you see for the first time in life, shop assistants will always be happy to come to your rescue.
However, if you are still unsure about this option, fear not, you still have tons of other choices. Art gifts don’t necessarily have to be about work and tools. Think of what your friend likes the most. For example, if they like original jewelry, a necklace in the form of a palette or brush earrings are perfect gifts for painters. And of course, there always are coffee mugs of interesting shapes, plants in pots decorated with their favorite paintings, and many more creative gifts.
We have collected some gift ideas for artists to help you choose a gift if you are having a hard time deciding what to give them. And don’t forget, the best gifts for artists, just as for anybody else, are the ones that were made with love.
#1 Artist Box
Image source: etsy.com
#2 Digital Color Sensor
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Animal Brush Holder
Image source: etsy.com
#4 Pencil Case
Image source: etsy.com
#5 Tiny Paint Palette
Image source: etsy.com
#6 MS Paint Aesthetic Sticky Notes
Image source: etsy.com
#7 Mobile Phone Projection Painting Copy Board
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Pencil Shavings Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#9 Waterproof Paper Pocket Notebook
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Small Watercolor Pallete
Image source: etsy.com
#11 Mugs Set
Image source: etsy.com
#12 Artist Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#13 Wrist Palette
Image source: etsy.com
#14 Brush Rest
Image source: etsy.com
#15 Ceramic Paintbrush Holder
Image source: etsy.com
#16 Paint Palette Pressed Flowers
Image source: etsy.com
#17 Handmade Water Colour Matchbox Paint Set
Image source: etsy.com
#18 Paint Palette Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#19 Split Cups For Paint Pouring
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Aqua Notes
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Van Gogh Inspired Artisan Bar Soap
Image source: etsy.com
#22 Rainbow Pencils
Image source: store.mymodernmet.com
#23 Brush Grip Rotating Paintbrush Holder
Image source: jerrysartarama.com
#24 Glow-In-The-Dark Acrylic Paint
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Bob Ross Rubik’s Cube
Image source: ebay.com
#26 Moon Chalk Color Set
Image source: store.mymodernmet.com
#27 Light Box Drawing
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Artist Coffee Mug
Image source: etsy.com
#29 Paint Brush Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#30 Flower Press Kit
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Color Sorting Pencil Holder
Image source: etsy.com
#32 Umbrella
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Slide-In Pencil Case
Image source: etsy.com
#34 3D Pen
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Artist Glove
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Pencils With A Personalised Bench
Image source: etsy.com
#37 Watercolor Palette Ornament
Image source: etsy.com
#38 The Artists Socks Gift Set
Image source: store.mymodernmet.com
#39 Surrealist Melted Clock
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Embroidery Brooch Painting
Image source: etsy.com
#41 Bob Ross Self-Painting Mug
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Custom Minifigure
Image source: etsy.com
#43 Gustav Klimt Square Placemat Set
Image source: etsy.com
#44 Lady Artists Shirt
Image source: etsy.com
#45 Eco Tote Bag
Image source: etsy.com
#46 Custom Paint Palette
Image source: etsy.com
#47 Paint Brush Lapel Pin
Image source: etsy.com
#48 Vincent Van Gogh Ear Pin
Image source: etsy.com
#49 Tablecloth
Image source: etsy.com
#50 Special Effects Palette Knives
Image source: amazon.com
